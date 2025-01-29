Aser 2024: Govt schools outpace private ones in learning recovery trends

The Annual Status of Education Report (Aser) 2024, released on Tuesday, revealed that enrolment in both government and private schools has returned to pre-pandemic levels. The report also highlighted improvements in reading and arithmetic skills, a rise in digital literacy, and other key education trends. This recovery is described as unprecedented in the two decades that Aser has been tracking student learning.

Aser 2024 is a nationwide rural household survey conducted by Pratham, a non-governmental organisation focused on improving education in India. The survey covered 649,491 children across 17,997 villages in 605 rural districts and was carried out in collaboration with local organisations and institutions in each district.

Key findings from Aser 2024

Significant improvement in learning levels

The proportion of Class III students in government schools who can read a Class II textbook rose to 23.4 per cent in 2024, up from 16.3 per cent in 2022. Basic arithmetic levels among Class III students improved to 33.7 per cent in 2024, from 28.1 per cent in 2018, across both government and private schools.

State-wise performance

Uttar Pradesh saw the biggest gains, with reading levels in government schools rising 15 percentage points to 27.9 per cent in 2024, up from 12.3 per cent in 2018. Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Maharashtra, Odisha, and Uttar Pradesh recorded a 10-percentage point increase in reading levels between 2022 and 2024. Bihar recorded an 8-percentage point rise in reading levels, reaching 20.1 per cent in 2024, up from 12.1 per cent in 2018.

Govt vs private schools

The report found that learning recovery has been stronger in government schools than in private schools. While both sectors have shown progress, private schools have yet to reach their pre-pandemic learning levels.

Despite improvements, 30 per cent of children still struggle to read a Class II textbook.

In rural India, students in Classes III and V in government schools showed greater gains in reading and arithmetic skills compared to private schools. However, private institutions continue to maintain their historical advantage, with learning levels still twice as high as those in government schools.

Enrolment trends

Government school enrolment, which surged during the pandemic, is now returning to pre-pandemic levels. It rose to 72.9 per cent in 2022, from 65.6 per cent in 2018, but has since dropped to 66.8 per cent in 2024. Overall school enrolment for 6 to14-year-olds stands at 98.1 per cent, close to 98.4 per cent in 2022.

Decline in underage enrolment

The proportion of underage children (aged five or younger) enrolled in Class I has dropped to 16.7 per cent, the lowest level ever recorded.

Out-of-school numbers

The number of out-of-school children in older age groups has continued to decline, remaining well below 2018 levels. However, there has been a slight increase compared to 2022 estimates.

Digital literacy and smartphone access

Gender gap in smartphone use

Among 14-16-year-olds, 85.5 per cent of boys and 79.4 per cent of girls reported knowing how to use a smartphone.

Smartphone ownership on the rise

Household smartphone ownership in rural areas has grown significantly: 36 per cent in 2018, 74 per cent in 2022, 84 per cent in 2024

While access to smartphones at home is nearly saturated, personal ownership among 14-16-year-olds has climbed to 31 per cent in 2024, from 19 per cent in 2022. Since Aser surveyed smartphone access, ownership, and digital skills for the first time, there are no earlier numbers for comparison.

Social media vs education

Despite the rise in digital access, smartphone use for education remains limited.

82.2 per cent of teenagers know how to use a smartphone.

Only 57 per cent use it for educational purposes.

76 per cent use it for social media.

Girls and boys reported similar rates of smartphone use for education, but fewer girls engage with social media—73.4 per cent of girls, compared to 78.8 per cent of boys. Kerala stands out, with over 80 per cent of children using smartphones for education and more than 90 per cent for social media.

What is driving these learning trends?

The report credits the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and the Nipun Bharat Mission, which focuses on foundational literacy and numeracy, for driving learning improvements.

During the pandemic, smartphones became a key tool for delivering study materials, worksheets, and video lessons. Even after the pandemic, many digital skills acquired during that period have persisted, though some learning practices have become less relevant.

Additionally, the rise of artificial intelligence (AI) has sparked renewed interest in technology-based learning. The report also highlights how digital tools have helped break language barriers, allowing students to write or dictate in their local languages and translate text easily.