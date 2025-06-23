Assam GT TET 2025 results out at madhyamik.assam.gov.in; Check details here

The Directorate of Secondary Education (DSE), Assam, has announced the results of the TET cum Recruitment Examination (TCR), 2024, conducted for the post of Graduate Teachers (Paper I). The exam was held on January 19, 2025.

Candidates shortlisted for the document verification round can now download their Admit Cards from the official website — madhyamik.assam.gov.in.

As per the official notice released on June 20, 2025, shortlisted candidates will be able to access their Admit Cards starting 11:00 am on June 23, 2025. The Admit Card will include total marks (with weightage) and detailed instructions regarding the schedule and venue of the document verification.

Marksheet access for non-shortlisted candidates Candidates who were not selected for the document verification round can still download their marksheets from the same portal. These marksheets will show the total marks secured along with weightage details, wherever applicable. How to download the admit card or marksheet? Here are the simple steps to check and download the Assam GT TET 2025 results or document verification admit cards: Visit the official website: madhyamik.assam.gov.in.

Click on the link for “Assam TET Result 2025” or “Admit Card”.

Log in using your Application Number and Password.

Download and save your Admit Card or Marksheet for future reference. Assam GT TET 2025 results: Key highlights Particulars Details Organisation Directorate of Secondary Education (DSE), Assam Examination Name TET cum Recruitment Test – 2024 Posts Graduate Teacher (GT), Post-Graduate Teacher (PGT)