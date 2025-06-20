AP POLYCET 2025 counselling registration begins today at appolycet.nic.in

The State Board of Technical Education and Training (SBTET), Andhra Pradesh, has begun the Andhra Pradesh Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (AP POLYCET) 2025 counselling registration process from today.

Candidates who qualified the AP POLYCET 2025 exam can register online through the official websites – polycet.ap.gov.in or appolycet.nic.in.

The entire counselling process will be conducted in online mode, comprising registration, fee payment, document verification, option entry, and seat allotment. Below is a step-by-step guide to help candidates through the process:

Step 1: Pay processing fee

Visit appolycet.nic.in

Click on “Pay Fee Online”

Enter your AP POLYCET 2025 Hall Ticket Number and Rank

Pay using net banking, debit card, or credit card

Processing fee:

General/OBC: ₹700

SC/ST: ₹250

Step 2: Mandatory documents

After paying the fee, candidates from reserved or special categories must verify documents at designated help centres. All candidates, regardless of their rank, must pay the processing fee between 20 and 27 June.

Documents required: AP POLYCET 2025 Hall Ticket

AP POLYCET 2025 Rank Card

SSC/10th Class Mark Sheet & Certificate

Transfer Certificate (TC) from last studied institution

Caste Certificate

Income Certificate (issued after January 1, 2025, if applying for fee reimbursement)

Residence Certificate

Aadhaar Card

Study Certificates from Class 4 to 10

PH/NCC/Sports/Ex-Servicemen Certificates

Minority Certificate

EWS Certificate

Local Status Certificate

Step 3: Option entry After successful verification: Log in and enter preferred colleges/courses as per rank

Arrange choices carefully based on preference

Save and print the option entry form for future reference Step 4: Seat allotment Once the option entry is completed, the seat allotment results will be published online.

Log in to check your allotment status

Download your seat allotment letter and follow further instructions Step 5: Reporting to the Institute Candidates allotted a seat must: