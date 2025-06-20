AP POLYCET 2025 counselling registration begins today at appolycet.nic.in

Step 1: Pay processing fee
- Visit appolycet.nic.in
- Click on “Pay Fee Online”
- Enter your AP POLYCET 2025 Hall Ticket Number and Rank
- Pay using net banking, debit card, or credit card
- Processing fee:
- General/OBC: ₹700
- SC/ST: ₹250
Step 2: Mandatory documents
- AP POLYCET 2025 Hall Ticket
- AP POLYCET 2025 Rank Card
- SSC/10th Class Mark Sheet & Certificate
- Transfer Certificate (TC) from last studied institution
- Caste Certificate
- Income Certificate (issued after January 1, 2025, if applying for fee reimbursement)
- Residence Certificate
- Aadhaar Card
- Study Certificates from Class 4 to 10
- PH/NCC/Sports/Ex-Servicemen Certificates
- Minority Certificate
- EWS Certificate
- Local Status Certificate
Step 3: Option entry
- Log in and enter preferred colleges/courses as per rank
- Arrange choices carefully based on preference
- Save and print the option entry form for future reference
Step 4: Seat allotment
- Once the option entry is completed, the seat allotment results will be published online.
- Log in to check your allotment status
- Download your seat allotment letter and follow further instructions
Step 5: Reporting to the Institute
- Report online through the portal
- Report physically to the allotted college with documents
- Pay the admission fee within the given deadline to confirm the seat
