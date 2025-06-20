UGC NET 2025: Exam city intimation slip out for June 25 exam, know more

UGC NET 2025: The Advance city Intimation slip for the UGC NET 2025 exam, which is scheduled for June 25, 2025, has been released by the National Testing Agency (NTA). The dates of the June session's UGC NET 2025 exams are June 25–29, 2025. The first official notification sent to candidates about the location of the exam centre is the UGC NET 2025 city slip.

It is essential that candidates prepare ahead of time for the exam website. The UGC NET 2025 city intimation slip is available for download on the official website at ugcnet.nta.ac.in. After the release of the city slip, the UGC NET 2025 admit card will also be issued.

'UGC NET 2025 June session exam': Date and time?

• Commencement of exams- June 25, 2025

• End of exams- June 29, 2025

• Exam time (first shift)- 9 AM to 12 PM

Exam time (second shift)- 3 PM to 6 PM.

UGC NET 2025 City Slip: Steps to download?

• Visit the official website at ugcnet.nta.ac.in

• On the homepage, press on the link for the UGC NET exam city intimation slip 2025 June session

• A login window will be showcased

• Fill in your login credentials, including application number and date of birth

• Your UGC NET 2025 exam city intimation slip will be showcased on the screen

Download and print the intimation slip for later reference.

UGC NET 2025 June exams: Admit Card

Two or three days before the exam date, the UGC NET 2025 admit card for the June session will be made public by the authorities. It includes information on the exam centre's address, date, shift schedule, applicant ID, instructions for the exam day, and more. The candidate is required to bring their admit card to the exam centre.

All about the 'UGC NET 2025 June session exam'

From June 25 to June 29, 2025, the UGC NET 2025 June session test will take place. The purpose of the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET), also known as NTA UGC NET, is to assess individuals' eligibility for Assistant Professor positions in Indian universities and colleges, either exclusively or in conjunction with Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) positions.

There will be two shifts for the UGC NET 2025 June session exam. The second shift will begin at 3 PM and end at 6 PM, while the first shift will run from 9 AM to 12 PM. The exam question paper will feature multiple-choice, objective-type questions and be divided into two portions.