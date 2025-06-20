Home / Education / News / Bihar Police CSBC 2025 exam city slip out: Here's how to check, download

Bihar Police CSBC 2025 exam city slip out: Here's how to check, download

CSBC has released the exam city slip for Bihar Police Constable 2025. The board will release the admit cards a week before each exam, which are scheduled to take place in July-August

Bihar Police Constable exam city slip out
Bihar Police Constable exam city slip out
Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 20 2025 | 10:19 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Bihar Police CSBC 2025 exam city slip out: The Central Selection Board of Constables (CSBC) has issued exam city information slips for the Bihar Police Constable Recruitment 2025. Candidates can download their slips from the official website — csbc.bihar.gov.in. A direct download link is available below.
 
The written examination will be conducted on July 16, 20, 23, 27, 30 and August 3.
 
Previously, the board had also announced the dates for the release of admit cards. Candidates can refer to the details provided below.

Bihar Police Constable Admit Card 2025 Release Date and Schedule

Exam Date Admit Card Release Date
July 16 July 9
July 20 July 13
July 23 July 16
July 27 July 20
July 30 July 23
August 3 July 27

How to check and download Bihar Police Constable exam city slip?

Here are the simple steps to check and download the Bihar Police Constable exam city slip:
  • Visit the official website, csbc.bihar.gov.in
  • On the homepage, check for the link that reads,‘Click here to Know Your Examination Details and Download e-Admit Card’ and click on it.
  • Enter your login details, i.e., registration ID or mobile number, date of birth, and the captcha code.
  • Submit the details to view your exam city information.
This recruitment drive aims to fill 19,838 Constable vacancies in the Bihar Police and Bihar Special Armed Police.
 
Eligibility was open to candidates who had cleared Class 12 or Intermediate, or those with Maulvi certification from the Bihar Madrasa Board, or Shastri/Acharya qualification (with English), or an equivalent qualification as of April 18, 2025.

Bihar Police Constable exam city slip: Selection process

The selection will be held in two stages:
  • Written Exam: 100 objective-type questions worth 1 mark each, to be completed in 2 hours.
  • Physical Efficiency Test (PET): Candidates who clear the written test will be shortlisted at a ratio of five times the number of vacancies, based on merit.
For more information, candidates are advised to check the official notification available on the CSBC website.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

India rises in QS World Rankings, 54 institutions ranked in 2026 list

Premium

15 UK universities could set up campus in Indian cities in 3 years

Schools to stay shut in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack due to PM Modi's visit

Uttar Pradesh govt to invest around ₹325 cr in digital education push

QS World Rankings 2026: IIT Delhi leads India's charge with 123rd rank

Topics :Bihar policeEntrance ExamsStudent

First Published: Jun 20 2025 | 10:18 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story