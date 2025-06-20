Bihar Police CSBC 2025 exam city slip out: The Central Selection Board of Constables (CSBC) has issued exam city information slips for the Bihar Police Constable Recruitment 2025. Candidates can download their slips from the official website — csbc.bihar.gov.in. A direct download link is available below.

The written examination will be conducted on July 16, 20, 23, 27, 30 and August 3.

Previously, the board had also announced the dates for the release of admit cards. Candidates can refer to the details provided below.

Bihar Police Constable Admit Card 2025 Release Date and Schedule

Exam Date Admit Card Release Date July 16 July 9 July 20 July 13 July 23 July 16 July 27 July 20 July 30 July 23 August 3 July 27 How to check and download Bihar Police Constable exam city slip? Here are the simple steps to check and download the Bihar Police Constable exam city slip:

Visit the official website, csbc.bihar.gov.in

On the homepage, check for the link that reads,‘Click here to Know Your Examination Details and Download e-Admit Card’ and click on it.

Enter your login details, i.e., registration ID or mobile number, date of birth, and the captcha code.

Submit the details to view your exam city information. This recruitment drive aims to fill 19,838 Constable vacancies in the Bihar Police and Bihar Special Armed Police. Eligibility was open to candidates who had cleared Class 12 or Intermediate, or those with Maulvi certification from the Bihar Madrasa Board, or Shastri/Acharya qualification (with English), or an equivalent qualification as of April 18, 2025.