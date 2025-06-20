Bihar Police Constable Admit Card 2025 Release Date and Schedule
|Exam Date
|Admit Card Release Date
|July 16
|July 9
|July 20
|July 13
|July 23
|July 16
|July 27
|July 20
|July 30
|July 23
|August 3
|July 27
How to check and download Bihar Police Constable exam city slip?
- Visit the official website, csbc.bihar.gov.in
- On the homepage, check for the link that reads,‘Click here to Know Your Examination Details and Download e-Admit Card’ and click on it.
- Enter your login details, i.e., registration ID or mobile number, date of birth, and the captcha code.
- Submit the details to view your exam city information.
Bihar Police Constable exam city slip: Selection process
- Written Exam: 100 objective-type questions worth 1 mark each, to be completed in 2 hours.
- Physical Efficiency Test (PET): Candidates who clear the written test will be shortlisted at a ratio of five times the number of vacancies, based on merit.
