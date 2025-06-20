Indian Navy Agniveer SSR/MR 2025: Result announced at official website

The results of the Agniveer SSR (Senior Secondary Recruit) and MR (Matric Recruit) Stage 1 exams are anticipated to be released by the Indian Navy in 2025. By going to the official website, agniveernavy.cdac.in, candidates who took the exams can view their results.

Candidates must enter their registered email address and password in order to view their results. The results will display the candidate's scores on the Indian Navy Entrance Test (INET), as well as whether they are eligible to move on to the next phase. Candidates who have been shortlisted will now move on to Stage 2, which consists of a written test (only for MR), a medical examination, and a Physical Fitness Test (PFT).

Indian Navy Agniveer SSR/MR 2025: Details mentioned in the result

- Name of the Candidate

- Roll Number or Registration Number

- Section-wise and Total Scores

- State-wise and Category-wise Cut-off Scores

- Pass/Fail Qualifying Status.

Indian Navy Agniveer Result 2025: What Next?

Candidates will move to Stage 2 of the hiring process if they pass Stage 1. This consists of a medical examination, a written test (only for MR), and a Physical Fitness Test (PFT). Following the result announcement, the shortlist for Stage 2 will be determined by state- or batch-wise cut-off marks.

The same candidate portal will be used to send call-up letters to those chosen for Stage 2. Letters will not be sent in hard copy. It is recommended that candidates frequently check their dashboards on the official website for updates on results, cut-off scores, and the schedule for the second round of the selection process.