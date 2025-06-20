Home / Education / News / Indian Navy Agniveer SSR/MR 2025: Result announced at official website

Indian Navy Agniveer SSR/MR 2025: Result announced at official website

The Indian Navy has announced the Agniveer SSR (Senior Secondary Recruit) and MR (Matric Recruit) Stage 1 exam results 2025. Candidates can check their results via agniveernavy.cdac.in

Indian Navy Agniveer SSR/MR 2025
Indian Navy Agniveer SSR/MR 2025
Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 20 2025 | 2:30 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The results of the Agniveer SSR (Senior Secondary Recruit) and MR (Matric Recruit) Stage 1 exams are anticipated to be released by the Indian Navy in 2025. By going to the official website, agniveernavy.cdac.in, candidates who took the exams can view their results.
 
Candidates must enter their registered email address and password in order to view their results. The results will display the candidate's scores on the Indian Navy Entrance Test (INET), as well as whether they are eligible to move on to the next phase. Candidates who have been shortlisted will now move on to Stage 2, which consists of a written test (only for MR), a medical examination, and a Physical Fitness Test (PFT). 

Indian Navy Agniveer Result 2025: Steps to download 

Step 1. Go to the official website at agniveernavy.cdac.in
Step 2. Press the "Candidate Login" button
Step 3. Fill in your login credentials (email ID and password)
Step 4. Visit the "Application Dashboard"
Step 5. Press on the result section to check your marks and selection status
Step 6. Download and save a copy of the result for later reference.

Indian Navy Agniveer Result 2025: Important Dates

Agniveer MR Stage 1 exams started- May 22, 2025
Agniveer MR Stage 1 exams ended- May 24, 2025
Agniveer SSR Stage 1 exam dates- 25 and 26 May 2025.

Indian Navy Agniveer SSR/MR 2025: Details mentioned in the result

- Name of the Candidate
- Roll Number or Registration Number
- Section-wise and Total Scores
- State-wise and Category-wise Cut-off Scores
- Pass/Fail Qualifying Status. 

Indian Navy Agniveer Result 2025: What Next?

Candidates will move to Stage 2 of the hiring process if they pass Stage 1. This consists of a medical examination, a written test (only for MR), and a Physical Fitness Test (PFT). Following the result announcement, the shortlist for Stage 2 will be determined by state- or batch-wise cut-off marks. 
 
The same candidate portal will be used to send call-up letters to those chosen for Stage 2. Letters will not be sent in hard copy. It is recommended that candidates frequently check their dashboards on the official website for updates on results, cut-off scores, and the schedule for the second round of the selection process.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

AP POLYCET 2025 counselling registration begins today at appolycet.nic.in

UGC NET 2025: Exam city intimation slip out for June 25 exam, know more

Bihar Police CSBC 2025 exam city slip out: Here's how to check, download

India rises in QS World Rankings, 54 institutions ranked in 2026 list

Premium

15 UK universities could set up campus in Indian cities in 3 years

Topics :Indian NavyIndian Armyexam results

First Published: Jun 20 2025 | 2:30 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story