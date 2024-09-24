Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Australian university to start its courses at GIFT City from November

University of Wollongong (UOW) India has also partnered with IBM whereby students will gain access to IBM's Innovation Centre for Education (ICE)

Press Trust of India Gandhinagar
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 24 2024 | 7:52 PM IST
The University of Wollongong (UOW) will be one of the first Australian universities to start courses at GIFT City of Gujarat from November, it said on Tuesday.

It will start post-graduate courses with intake of 50 students each in courses including Master of Computing (Data Analytics), Graduate Certificate in Computing, Master of Financial Technology, extended Master of Financial Technology, and Graduate Certificate in Financial Technology, said Executive Director, Global Student Recruitment, UOW, Kath McCollim.

It has introduced "inaugural scholarship" offering financial benefits to students enrolling in Computing and Financial Technology programs, he said.

UOW India has also partnered with IBM whereby students will gain access to IBM's Innovation Centre for Education (ICE).

Gujarat International Finance Tec-City or GIFT City is a business district under development in Gandhinagar district.


First Published: Sep 24 2024 | 7:52 PM IST

