UP Police results 2024 to be declared soon; here's how to check & download

The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) is likely to announce the results of the Constable recruitment exam soon

UP Police(Photo: Shutterstock)
Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 23 2024 | 5:43 PM IST
The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) will soon announce the results of the Constable recruitment examination. Once the results are out, candidates can check their results on the official website – uppbpb.gov.in.

Uttar Pradesh Police Constable recruitment examination was held for over 50 lakh aspirants on August 23, 24, 25, 30, and 31. The test took place in two shifts, i.e., between 10 am to 12 noon, and 3 pm to 5 pm. The UP Police answer key for all of the exams separately opened the objection window inviting objections. Candidates also need to submit relevant documents/information supporting their claims. The final answer key will take place after the objection is raised by candidates. 

What is the selection process for UP Police Constable Recruitment 2024?

The UP Police constable recruitment involves written tests and physical tests – Physical Measurement Test (PMT) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET). The final merit list will be released after the conclusion of every round. Candidates who have cleared the written examination can begin preparation for the next stage of the selection process. 

The recruitment examination was held at 1,174 exam centres located in 67 districts across the state. For further updates, candidates need to visit the UPPRPB website for the latest update on UP Police Constable results. 

How to check UP Police Constable result 2024?

Here are a few simple steps to check UP Police Constable result 2024:
  • Firstly, visit the official website – uppbpb.gov.in.
  • On the home page, check for the Police Constable result link.
  • Login to your account by visiting the requested information.
  • Once you successfully submit your details, you can check your result on the next page. 

UP Police Constable Result 2024: Important dates

  • Exam Name: UP Police Constable Exam
  • Conducting body: Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment & Promotion Board
  • Exam dates: August 23, 24, 25, 30, 31
  • Answer key objection ended on: 19-Sep
  • Result expected by: August 27
  • Result Website: uppbpb.gov.in
First Published: Sep 23 2024 | 5:42 PM IST

