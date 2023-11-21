AYUSH NEET UG 2023 seat allotment result today for special stray round

The Ayush Admissions Central Counseling Committee (AACCC) will announce the AYUSH NEET UG seat allotment result 2023 for the special stray round on November 21. When the outcome is announced, students who have registered for the special stray round can view and download their seat allotment results via the official site of the AACCC at aaccc.gov.in.

The online registration procedure for the special stray round started on November 16. The deadline for online registration and choice filling was November 19. Applicants applying in this round can't update their seats from any earlier round.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

AYUSH NEET UG seat allotment result 2023: Steps to check Step 1: Visit the official website of the AACCC at aaccc.gov.in. Step 2: Find for and press the AYUSH NEET UG 2023 seat allotment result link on the homepage, when it is available. Step 3: As a new page displays, fill in the login credentials and press submit. Step 4: The AYUSH NEET UG 2023 seat allotment result will showcase on the screen. Step 5: View the result carefully and download the page. AYUSH NEET UG seat allotment: Overview Applicants must take note that the provisional seat allotment result for the AYUSH NEET UG has proactively been given and is currently accessible on the primary site. In the interim, the final seat allotment result will be announced today.

According to the timetable, applicants who procure a seat in the special stray round can answer to the allotted institutes from tomorrow, November 22, to November 27. The last date of the admission procedure is November 30.