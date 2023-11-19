Indian students make a beeline for the American dream despite rising cost

A record number of Indian students headed to American universities for higher studies in 2022-23. This was despite foreign degrees becoming more expensive.

Of the 1.06 million foreign students in the US, China continues to remain the top country of origin. What has changed, though, is that the number of Indians on US campuses is increasing, and it touched an all-time high in 2022-23, according to the Open Doors 2023 Report on International Educational Exchange.

Over 750,000 Indians migrated for education in 2022 compared to 586,337 in 2019. Of the overall number of students studying abroad, a majority have chosen the United States, shows data from the Ministry of External Affairs. About 35 per cent of the 1.32 million Indians studying abroad in calendar 2022 are in the US followed by 14 per cent in Canada and 12 per cent in the United Arab Emirates (chart 1).

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel