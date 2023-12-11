Home / Education / News / BCI AIBE 18 Provisional Answer Key 2023 soon at allindiabarexamination.com

BCI AIBE 18 Provisional Answer Key 2023 soon at allindiabarexamination.com

Registered applicants can view and access the BCI AIBE XVIII Provisional Answer Key at allindiabarexamination.com. The test was concluded on December 10

BCI AIBE 18 Provisional Key 2023 soon: Ajay Mohanty
Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 11 2023 | 2:11 PM IST
The All India Bar Examination-XVIII (18) provisional answer key will soon be made available by the Bar Council of India (BCI). According to the official notice, the Bar Council of India (BCI) held the All India Bar Examination XVIII (18) on December 10 in around 150 test centres nationwide.
 
Enrolled applicants can view and access the BCI AIBE XVIII Provisional Answer Key at allindiabarexamination.com. The AIBE exam answer key is released the day after the exam date, according to last year's trends.

AIBE 18 Answer Key 2023: How to download?
To download the AIBE answer key, applicants can follow these below steps:


Go to the official website of the AIBE 18 at allindiabarexamination.com.
On the homepage, find the 'AIBE 18 Answer Key' link and click on it.
Fill in all the needed credentials, including the registration number and password.
The answer key will be showcased on the screen.
Download and save the answer key for later.

AIBE 18 exams: Overview
In case of any errors in the AIBE answer key 2023, applicants may mention the objections against it. The AIBE answer key objections window will shut in a few days after its release. Alongside the objections, applicants may likewise need to produce the necessary document to support their objections.

ALSO READCLAT result 2024: Counselling and admission details may be released today
 

The AIBE 18 exam, held across 150 test centres in the nation, tests the law graduate's eligibility to practise Indian law. The candidates' understanding of various legal principles and procedures is assessed through the exam. The BCI will give candidates who pass the AIBE exam a "Certificate of Practice" to show that they are competent and knowledgeable about the legal profession.

AIBE 18 exam: Insights 
Law graduates passing the All India Bar exam (AIBE) are provided with the certificate of practice (CoP) which is a mandatory document for practising law in India. Candidates only need to score at least a passing grade to pass AIBE XVIII (18) 2023 because it is a certificate-based exam.
 

The general category applicants need to score something like 45% marks in AIBE while, SC, ST applicants should score somewhere around 40% marks in AIBE to become qualified for certificate of law practice in India.

Topics :Bar Council of IndiaLawyersAIBEAeducation

First Published: Dec 11 2023 | 2:11 PM IST

