CLAT result 2024: Counselling and admission details may be released today

CLAT results 2024 were released on December 9, 2023. Students can check their results on the official website, consortiumofnlus.ac.in. Here's all you need to know

Representative Image (ANI)

Consortium of National Law Universities released CLAT 2024 result

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 11 2023 | 10:22 AM IST
Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) answer key 2024 was released by the Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) on December 9, 2023. The entrance examination takes place every year across the country for admission to undergraduate and postgraduate law courses. 

Candidates who appeared for the CLAT UG/PG admission test 2024 can check their results at the official website, consortiumofnlus.ac.in.
The National Law Universities will fill seats for their five-year integrated UG and PG programmes starting in the academic year 2024-25 based on CLAT 2024 scores. 

Candidates with grievances about the CLAT 2024 Final Answer Keys may file a grievance. The grievance portal will open on December 11, 2023, at 12 p.m

How do you file grievances before the Grievance Redressal Committee?

Here are the steps to file grievances:
  • Login to your CLAT account;
  • Click the ‘Submit Grievance’ button;
  • State the nature of your grievance;
  • Describe your grievance (max. 1,000 characters);
  • Upload supporting documents;
  • Submit the declaration form;
  • Click the Submit button.

The Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2024 was held December 3, 2023 (Sunday), by the Consortium of National Law Universities. The exam was conducted in 139 test centres in 25 states and UTs. 

This year, a record 97.03 per cent of the candidates registered, appeared for the CLAT 2024 undergraduate test, and 93.92 per cent of candidates appeared for the postgraduate test.

The admission and counselling process details are expected to be notified today and selected candidates can apply for the online counselling process. The registration process will take place from December 12 to 22, 2023.

How to check the CLAT result 2024?

If you haven't checked the CLAT result 2024, here are the steps to check the result:

  • Log into the official website, consortiumofnlus.ac.in.
  • Check for the CLAT 2024 link on the home page and click on it.
  • Fill in the necessary information, such as mobile number and password.
  • A new window will open.
  • Enter your CLAT Application Number/Admit Card Number and Date of Birth on the new page.
  • Check your CLAT scorecard
  • You can also download the scorecard and save it for future reference.

First Published: Dec 11 2023 | 10:22 AM IST

