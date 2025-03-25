Bihar Board I12th 2025 Result out: At 1:15 pm today, the Bihar board Inter results will be announced. For the thousands of students who took the Bihar Board Intermediate Annual Examination 2025, the wait is finally over. Today, March 25, 2025, at 1:15 pm, the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is set to release the At 1:15 pm today, the Bihar board Inter results will be announced. For the thousands of students who took the Bihar Board Intermediate Annual Examination 2025, the wait is finally over. Today, March 25, 2025, at 1:15 pm, the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is set to release the Bihar Board Class 12th (Inter) results

All three streams–science, arts, and commerce–will see the announcement of the BSEB Intermediate Result 2025 today. Students will be able to view their scorecards online on the official websites, at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in and interresult2025.com, once the results are declared.

Bihar Board 12th Result 2025: Insights

Shri Sunil Kumar, the Education Minister of Bihar, will make the formal announcement at the BSEB offices on Sinha Library Road in Patna. He will be joined by Shri S. Siddharth, Additional Chief Secretary, Department of Education, Bihar, and Shri Anand Kishor, Chairman of BSEB.

ALSO READ | BSEB Inter results 2025: Toppers Awards and Prize Money More than 12.92 lakh students signed up for the Bihar Board Class 12 examinations this year. 6,41,847 girls and 6,50,466 boys make up the total number of candidates, and they are all anxiously anticipating the results.

BSEB Bihar Board Result 2025: Steps to check result

• Visit the official websites at interresult2025.com or interbiharboard.com.

• Press on “Examination Results” on the homepage.

Also Read

• Select “Senior Secondary Annual Examination 2025.”

• Choose your stream at Science, Commerce, Arts, or Vocational.

• Fill in your Roll Number and Roll Code.

• Press “Submit” to view your result and download the scorecard.

• Save your result for future reference.

BSEB Bihar Board Result 2025: Alternative methods