Bihar Board class 12 result: How to check scorecard through SMS, DigiLocker

Bihar Board class 12 result: How to check scorecard through SMS, DigiLocker

Students who appeared for the BSEB class 12th result can check their results through the official website. In case, the website does not work, they can access it through SMS or DigiLocker

Photo: Shutterstock

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 24 2025 | 4:46 PM IST

Listen to This Article

BSEB class 12th results 2025 Via SMS, Dglocker: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will release class 12 results soon. This year around 13 lakh students registered for the BSEB class 12 exams. 
 
Students who appeared for the exam can check the scorecards at bsebinter.org and results.biharboardonline.com, once out. As per reports, the results will be out on March 27 at 10:00 am.
 
Students waiting for the results can check it through the official website using login credentials like roll number and date of birth. The board will release the BSEB class 12 results along with passing percentages, toppers, re-evaluation, and supplementary exam date details.
 
 
The BSEB class 12 exams were held from February 1 to 15, 2025 in around 1,677 centres in Bihar with a total of 12,92,313 candidates appearing for the exams. 

Bihar board 12th results 2025 Date:

Expcted to be out 27 march 2025, thursday 

How to check and download the Bihar board 12th results 2025?

Here are the simple steps to check and download BSEB class 12th results 2025:

  • Visit the official website, www.biharboardonline.com.
  • On the home page, click on ‘Bihar Board 12th Result 2025’ link
  • Enter your 'Roll Number & Roll Code' carefully
  • Click on the 'View' button to submit your response.
  • Your BSEB 12th Result 2025 PDF will appear on the screen.
  • Students can download and take printouts for future reference.

BSEB Inter Class 12 Results 2025 via SMS

In case there are some issues while checking the results online, students can access their scorecards through SMS. Here are the simple steps to check BSEB results through SMS:
  • Open the messaging application on your device.
  • Type a new message ‘BIHAR12 ROLL NUMBER’
  • Send this message to 56263
  • Students will immediately receive their Bihar Board Inter 12th results 2025 on the same mobile number.
  • Students can take screenshots of their BSEB Class 12th inter-exam results for future reference.

BSEB Inter Class 12 Results 2025 via DigiLocker

Here are the simple results to check your BSEB Inter class 12th result through DigiLocker:
  • Visit the official DigiLocker website, digilocker.gov.in.
  • Log in using your existing credentials or sign up for a new account if you don’t have one.
  • Check for the BSEB Inter Results section, under the “Education” or “Results” section.
  • Enter your BSEB Inter Class 12th roll number, school number, and other required details as instructed.
  • You can access your BSEB Inter Class 12th results once you enter the details correctly.

How are divisions assigned based on marks?

Students are assigned divisions based on their marks:
First division: 300 marks or more
Second division: Between 225 and 300 marks
Third division: Between 150 and 225 marks

What are the passing marks to clear the BSEB class 12th results 2025?

Students need to secure at least 33 per cent across the subjects in which they appeared in theory papers. In the BSEB Bihar practical component, the qualifying marks are 40 per cent.
 
The scorecard downloaded from the official website will be provisional. The official scorecard, signed by the Board, will be issued later, which will be required for admission purposes. 
 
Bihar Board announced the class 12th result on March 13 last year after 21 days of exam completion.

First Published: Mar 24 2025 | 4:18 PM IST

