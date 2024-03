The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is expected to declare the results of the Intermediate (Class 12) board exam 2024 soon. As per media reports, the Bihar Board 12th result is supposed to be announced before Holi.

Once out, students will be able to see their scorecards by reaching the official site at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Students will require their roll codes and roll numbers to get to the scorecards. So far, an official confirmation with respect to the BSEB Inter result release date is anticipated. The answer key has previously been announced and the topper verification procedure started a week ago. Students need to get 33 marks out of 100 to finish the test.

Bihar Board Inter Result 2024: Steps to check via SMS To view the BSEB inter exam marks via SMS, follow the given steps: Step 1: Visit the message box of your mobile and type 'BIHAR 12 Roll Number'. Step 2: Type BIHAR 12 Roll Number to 56263. Step 3: The result will be available as an SMS on your screen. Bihar Board Inter Result 2024: Steps to view via DigiLocker Step 1: Go to the digilocker.gov.in or display the DigiLocker app on your mobile phone Step 2: Choose the option Bihar board and then pick class 12 result Step 3: Enter the needed information and proceed

Step 4: The result will showcase on the screen.