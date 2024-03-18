NEET UG 2024: Application correction window opens today at official website

As the National Testing Agency (NTA) gears up to work with smoother procedures for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate ( NEET UG ) 2024, applicants are given a chance to correct errors in their application forms. With the correction window set to open tomorrow, how about we dive into the most common way of making important alterations.

Applicants have until 11:50 pm on March 20 to make corrections, past which no further corrections will be allowed for any reason. Any extra fees expected for corrections should be paid utilizing Credit/Debit Card, Net Banking, or UPI.

NEET UG 2024: Correction details All fields and uploaded documents with the exception of the contact mobile number and email utilized at the registration time are open for correction. Aadhaar re-authentication is taken into account for every single registered applicant. Final corrections may be applicable after payment of any extra fees, whenever needed. Changes in Gender, Category, or PwD status influencing the fee amount will bring over the fee accordingly, without any refunds for more than payments made. NEET UG 2024: How to make Correction? Step 1: Go to the official website at neet.nta.nic.in. Step 2: Press the correction window link given on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter your credentials, including application number, password, and security pin.

Step 4: Proceed to create the needed corrections.

Step 5: Save and submit the application for future reference.

About NEET UG NEET means National Eligibility cum Entrance Test and is a single level national test for medical candidates empowering them to look for admissions to medical courses across various medical institutes nationwide. The government of India introduced NEET as a plan to hold one test replacing numerous tests that were being conducted as a part of the One Nation One Examination policy. NEET is an offline test done in a pen-paper mode, standing as the main medical entrance test at UG level, to be following this model.

It has been scheduled for May 5, 2024, from 2 pm to 5:20 pm across India and 14 cities outside the country, NEET UG 2024 will be conducted in pen and paper (offline) mode.