Bihar Employment Fair: Everything you need to know about companies coming

Bihar is witnessing the biggest job fair ever held in the state, today, on 19th October. As per the reports, the job fair aims to provide employment to unemployed youth by setting up a camp in Jamui, in which many companies are taking part.

The job camp is being coordinated by Jeevika in Jamui district, and many companies have put up their stalls to recruit unemployed youth of the state.

Companies involved during the employment fair 2023 in Bihar According to reports, the employment fair started at 10 am in the morning. Jeevika's Communication Manager Sunita Kumari said that in the employment fair, L&T, HCL Technology, LIC Jamui, Shivshakti Biotech, RTD Global, Eduspark, GSF, Hope Care India Limited, E-Com Express Private Limited, Welspun India, SIS Security Limited, Nav Bharat Fertilizer, Quesh, ICICI Academy and DDU-GKY, DRCC Jamui and RSETI Jamui are taking part for the training.

The employment-cum-counselling fair is being held at Radhika Marriage Hall located on Sikandra block headquarters of Jamui district today.