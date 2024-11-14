The Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) has announced Bihar Police Constable Result 2024 today, November 14, 2024. Candidates can check their exam results on CSBC's official website, csbc.bihar.gov.in. The selection board has released the results along with category-wise cut-off marks and answer keys.

When did the Bihar Police Constable examination take place?

The Bihar Police Constable recruitment exam took place on August 7, 11, 18, 21, 25, and 28, 2024, in pen-and-paper mode. The examination was held in a single shift between 12 noon and 2 pm in 38 districts.

Bihar Police examined to fill the post of 21391 Constable posts to file the recruitment drive.

How to check and download Bihar Police Constable Results 2024?

Here are the simple steps to check and download Bihar Police Constable Results 2024: