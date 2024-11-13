The admission timetable for entry-level classes (Nursery, Pre-Primary, and Class 1) with open seats (apart from EWS/DG/CWSN category seats) in Delhi's private unaided recognized schools for the 2025–2026 academic year has been made public by the Directorate of Education (DOE).

The timetable states that on November 25, all private, independent, recognized schools must upload their adopted admission requirements for the academic year 2025–2026's open seats at entry level classes using their login credentials on the official website, edudel.nic.in.

The application procedure to enrol in private lessons will then begin. Beginning on November 28, students will need to register in order to be admitted to the Nursery, Pre-Primary, and Class 1 entry-level classes. The application form must be submitted by December 20th.

Delhi Nursery Admission 2025-26: Steps to apply?

Parents can purchase the admission application form from the respective school or from their website if they are enrolling their children in entry-level classes. In due time, the specifics of the application submission process will be disclosed.

Delhi Nursery Admission 2025-26: Fees

The non-refundable fees for the Delhi Nursery Admission 2024 registration is Rs 25/-.

Delhi Nursery Admission 2025-26: Documents details

Few indicative documents that can be taken as proof of residence of parents/child:

- Ration Card/Smart Card issued in the name of parents (Mother/Father having name of child).

-Aadhaar Card/UID card issued in the name of any of the parents.

-Domicile certificate of child or his/her parents.

-Voter-I card (EPIC) of any of the parents.

-Electricity bill/MTNL telephone bill/water bill/passport in the name of any of the parents or child.

Delhi Nursery Admission 2025-26: Lottery system for EWS/DG/CWSN

For the admission of EWS/DG/CWSN category students in all parent unaided recognized schools and freeship category students in all private unaided recognized schools operating on government-allocated land and subject to Directorate of Education regulations, the department will hold a computerized draw of lots.

Delhi Nursery Admission 2025-26: What’s next?

“Following the conclusion of the admissions process, Deputy Directors of Education (Distt.) are required to gather the school-specific information about open seats under the General Category in format-2 and send it to this branch by March 15 in order to make the school-specific information about open seats publicly available and help the schools fill the vacancies,” the department stated in its notification.