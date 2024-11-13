ICAI CA 2025: Mock test papers timetable for Jan out at official website

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

ICAI has declared a mock test timetable for the Jan 2025 CA Inter exams with Series-I on Nov 18 and Series-II on December 9. Both physical and online are available for registered candidates

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 13 2024 | 3:21 PM IST
The schedule for the CA Intermediate mock test paper series I and II has been announced by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). Series I of the mock test papers will start on November 18, 2024, and Series II will start on December 9, 2024. The mock examination is open to students who have registered for the January 2025 CA Intermediate exam. 
Series I and II of the mock exam papers will be administered both virtually and physical. It is necessary for students who are interested in the physical mode to contact the local branches.

ICAI CA 2025: Timetable (series I)

November 18, 2024:   Paper-1: Advanced Accounting 
November 19, 2024     Paper-2: Corporate and Other Laws
November 20, 2024     Paper-3: Taxation
November 21, 2024     Paper-4: Cost and Management Accounting

November 22, 2024     Paper-5: Auditing and Ethics
November 23, 2024     Paper-6: Financial Management and Strategic Management.

ICAI CA 2025: Timetable (series II)

December 9, 2024      Paper-1: Advanced Accounting 2 PM – 5 PM
December 10, 2024     Paper-2: Corporate and Other Laws
December 11, 2024     Paper-3: Taxation
December 12, 2024     Paper-4: Cost and Management Accounting
December 13, 2024      Paper-5: Auditing and Ethics
December 14, 2024      Paper-6: Financial Management and Strategic Management
The examinations will be held from 2 pm to 5 pm.

ICAI CA 2025: Insights 

According to the schedule, the question papers for every subject will be posted by 1:30 PM on the BoS Knowledge Portal at www.icai.org. It is recommended that students download and attempt these tests within the allotted time frame.
According to the timetable, the answer key for these papers will be posted within 48 hours of the start time and date of the respective paper. Students can evaluate their own performance and compare their responses to the answer keys. 
 
First Published: Nov 13 2024 | 3:21 PM IST

