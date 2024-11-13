ICAI CA 2025: Mock test papers timetable for Jan out at official website

The schedule for the CA Intermediate mock test paper series I and II has been announced by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). Series I of the mock test papers will start on November 18, 2024, and Series II will start on December 9, 2024. The mock examination is open to students who have registered for the January 2025 CA Intermediate exam.

Series I and II of the mock exam papers will be administered both virtually and physical. It is necessary for students who are interested in the physical mode to contact the local branches.

ICAI CA 2025: Timetable (series I)

November 18, 2024: Paper-1: Advanced Accounting

November 19, 2024 Paper-2: Corporate and Other Laws

November 20, 2024 Paper-3: Taxation

November 21, 2024 Paper-4: Cost and Management Accounting

November 22, 2024 Paper-5: Auditing and Ethics

November 23, 2024 Paper-6: Financial Management and Strategic Management.

ICAI CA 2025: Timetable (series II)

December 9, 2024 Paper-1: Advanced Accounting 2 PM – 5 PM

December 10, 2024 Paper-2: Corporate and Other Laws

December 11, 2024 Paper-3: Taxation

December 12, 2024 Paper-4: Cost and Management Accounting

December 13, 2024 Paper-5: Auditing and Ethics

December 14, 2024 Paper-6: Financial Management and Strategic Management

The examinations will be held from 2 pm to 5 pm.

ICAI CA 2025: Insights

According to the schedule, the question papers for every subject will be posted by 1:30 PM on the BoS Knowledge Portal at www.icai.org. It is recommended that students download and attempt these tests within the allotted time frame.

According to the timetable, the answer key for these papers will be posted within 48 hours of the start time and date of the respective paper. Students can evaluate their own performance and compare their responses to the answer keys.