UPSC IFS Mains 2024: Admit cards to be released today at official websit

On November 14, 2024, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will make the UPSC IFS Mains Admit Card 2024 available. On UPSC's official website at upsc.gov.in, the candidates can download their admit card for the Indian Forest Service (Main) Examination, 2024. Additionally, the URL will be accessible on upsconline.nic.in.

As soon as the e-Admit Cards are posted on the website, candidates are encouraged to download them and take a print out. The e-Admit Card needs to be kept safe until the Indian Forest Service Examination, 2024 final results are announced. For this exam, no paper admit card will be provided.

UPSC IFS Mains Admit Card 2024: Steps to download

Candidates showing up for the exam can download the admit card by the steps given below:

• Go to the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

• Press on UPSC IFS Mains Admit Card 2024 link available on the home page.

• A new page will display where candidates will have to fill in the login details.

• Once done, your admit card will be showcased on the screen.

• View the admit card and download the page.

• Keep a hard copy of the similar for further use.

UPSC IFS Mains Admit Card 2024: For e-admit card

Please make sure that all of the information on your e-admit card, including your name, photo, and QR code is accurate. For the purpose of making a decision, any inconsistency in the e-Admit Card may be reported right away to the Commission via email (at soexam9-upsc@gov.in).

UPSC IFS Mains 2024: Exam Pattern

Six descriptive papers, comprising General English and General Knowledge, as well as two elective subjects chosen from an optional list, make up the UPSC IFS Mains Exam 2024. The other papers will be for 200 marks, whereas papers 1 and 2 will be of 300 marks. The exam will take the applicants two hours to finish. Candidates must select two optional subjects from the approved list for exams 3, 4, 5, and 6, avoiding the mix of subjects suggested in the official announcement.

UPSC IFS Mains exam 2024: Exam Schedule

Two sessions of the UPSC IFS Main Exam 2024 are planned for November 24. The first shift will run from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM, and the second shift will run from 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM. 30 minutes prior to the start of the exam (each session), the candidates' access to the venue will be closed. After the entrance has closed, no candidates will be permitted to enter the exam location.