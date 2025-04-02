US Tariffs Liberation Day LIVE: Key Indian sectors likely to take a hit from Donald Trump's tariffs
US President Donald Trump is set to announce reciprocal tariffs on all trading partners globally at an event in the White House Rose Garden at 4 pm on April 2 (1.30 am on April 3). According to the White House, the tariffs are set to come into effect immediately after the announcement. Trump has repeatedly claimed that several countries, including India, have been charging the US very high tariffs. With the reciprocal tariffs, Trump aims to bring manufacturing back to the US and reshape a global trade system which, according to him, is unfair. However, he recently stated that the US is going to be "generous" with the reciprocal tariffs.
The announcement by Donald Trump is set to impact key sectors in India. Here's a look at sectors that might take a hit:
- Tech and IT
- Gems and jewellery
- Automobile
- Pharmaceuticals
- Electronics and electrical machinery
- Textiles and apparel
9:18 AM
Donald Trump April 2 tariffs: List of sectors in India likely to take a hit from reciprocal tariffs
9:09 AM
Donald Trump reciprocal tariffs: US gold climbs on safe-haven demand ahead of reciprocal tariffs
US gold prices extended their gains on Wednesday, following a record high in the previous session, as investors sought the comfort of the safe-haven metal in anticipation of the potential impact of reciprocal tariffs by President Donald Trump's administration.
Spot gold was up 0.7 per cent at $3,131.25 an ounce, as of 0240 GMT. Bullion touched an all-time high of $3,148.88 on Tuesday.
US gold futures rose 0.4 per cent to $3,159.90.
9:07 AM
Donald Trump's reciprocal tariffs: April 2 tariffs threaten India's auto parts makers
Already struggling with weak domestic demand, Indian auto parts makers will now be facing the risk of losing sales in their top overseas market as Donald Trump’s looming import tariffs ripple through global car manufacturing.
9:00 AM
Donald Trump reciprocal tariffs: Tariffs to take effect immediately, says White House
