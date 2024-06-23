Home / Education / News / CBI takes over probe into irregularities in NEET-UG; FIR registered

CBI takes over probe into irregularities in NEET-UG; FIR registered

This comes a day after the Centre announced that the probe into the alleged irregularities in the test would be handed over to the CBI

Medical college
"Certain cases of alleged irregularities, cheating, impersonation and malpractice have been reported in NEET-UG which was conducted on May 5," a senior education ministry official said.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 23 2024 | 4:20 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The CBI has filed an FIR in connection with alleged irregularities in the conduct of the medical entrance exam NEET-UG held on May 5, officials said on Sunday.

They said the agency is also taking steps to bring under its ambit cases registered in various states by police.
 

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

This comes a day after the Centre announced that the probe into the alleged irregularities in the test would be handed over to the CBI.
 
The officials said the agency registered a fresh case against unidentified persons under IPC sections 120-B (criminal conspiracy) and 420 (cheating) among others on a reference from the Union education ministry.
 
The examination was held across 4,750 centres and around 24 lakh candidates took it.
 
The ministry on Saturday handed over the probe to the CBI, giving in to demands of students protesting in several cities for an investigation into alleged malpractices in the conduct of the examination.
 
"Certain cases of alleged irregularities, cheating, impersonation and malpractice have been reported in NEET-UG which was conducted on May 5," a senior education ministry official said.
 
"For transparency in the conduct of the examination process, it was decided after a review that the matter be handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for a comprehensive investigation," the official added.

Also Read

Even 0.001% negligence must be dealt with: SC to NTA on NEET irregularities

NEET-UG accused scores 85.8 percentile in Physics and only 5 in Chemistry

Grace marks given to 1,563 NEET candidates to be cancelled: Centre to SC

NEET-UG 2024-25: Record 24 lakh applications received from candidates

'If you can stop war, why not NEET paper leaks?' Rahul Gandhi asks PM Modi

Education system handed over to mafia by Modi govt, alleges Priyanka Gandhi

Govt orders CBI probe into allegations of irregularities in NEET-UG exam

Exam cancellations happening due to PM's incompetence: Jairam Ramesh

NEET-PG postponed as 'precautionary measure' amid exam leak controversy

NTA chief removed amid NEET-UG, UGC-NET irregularities allegations

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :CBINEET UG

First Published: Jun 23 2024 | 3:32 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story