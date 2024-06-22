Home / Education / News / NTA chief removed amid NEET-UG, UGC-NET irregularities allegations

NTA chief removed amid NEET-UG, UGC-NET irregularities allegations

The Ministry of Personnel announced that Singh's services will be kept in compulsory wait in the department of personnel and training till further orders

Protest, NEET Protest
A protest over the alleged irregularities in NEET-UG 2024 results in Lucknow. (Photo: PTI)
Sanket Koul New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 22 2024 | 10:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The central government on Saturday announced the removal of National Testing Agency (NTA) Director General Subodh Kumar Singh in the wake of allegations of irregularities in the conduct of NEET-UG and UGC-NET examinations.

In its statement, the Ministry of Personnel announced that Singh’s services will be kept in compulsory wait in the department of personnel and training till further orders.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO) chairman and managing director Pradeep Kumar Kharola has been given the additional charge of the testing agency till the appointment of a regular incumbent.

“The appointments committee of the cabinet has approved the assignment of additional charge of the post of Director General, National Testing Agency, Ministry of Education to Shri Pradeep Singh Kharola, IAS (Retd), chairman and managing director, India Trade Promotion Organisation, till the appointment of a regular incumbent or until further orders, whichever is earlier,” the government stated in a notification on Saturday.

The move comes hours after the government announced the constitution of a high-level committee led by former Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) chairperson K Radhakrishnan to look into the functioning of the NTA.

The move is also part of a promised overhaul of the testing agency, which has been spoken about by Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

The agency had come under fire after allegations of paper leaks and other irregularities in conducting the NEET-UG examination for admission into medical and allied sciences colleges.

This was followed by the cancellation of the UGC-NET exam, which is used to determine the eligibility for the post of assistant professors and Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) in universities and colleges, after inputs from government agencies.

Also Read

UGC tagging us as 'defaulter' over ombudsman unfortunate: MP varsity

Bihar Police detain 6 from Jharkhand's Deoghar in NEET-UG 'paper leak' case

Fresh plea in Supreme Court seeks CBI, ED enquiry into NEET-UG exam

NTA leadership under lens, no paper leak in CSIR-NET: Dharmendra Pradhan

NEET-PG postponed, health ministry to assess exam process robustness

NEET-PG postponed, health ministry to assess exam process robustness

NTA leadership under lens, no paper leak in CSIR-NET: Dharmendra Pradhan

Fresh plea in Supreme Court seeks CBI, ED enquiry into NEET-UG exam

Bihar Police detain 6 from Jharkhand's Deoghar in NEET-UG 'paper leak' case

UGC tagging us as 'defaulter' over ombudsman unfortunate: MP varsity

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :UGC NETUGCNEET UGNEET rowNational Testing Agency

First Published: Jun 22 2024 | 10:50 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story