The Central Board of Secondary Education ( CBSE ) has announced CBSE Class 12 results 2024. The direct link to view CBSE 10th results is accessible on the official site of CBSE at cbse.gov.in and also on other official websites which include cbseresults.nic.in, results.cbse.nic.in, cbse.nic.in, digilocker.gov.in, and results.gov.in. The results can likewise be seen on mobile apps.

The students will need their roll numbers and other details to check their scores on the website. This year, CBSE Class 10 board exam was held from February 15 to March 13. The test was held nationwide over at different exam centres in a single shift from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm throughout the days.

The board has not declared any merit list today. "As per the earlier decision of the board to avoid unhealthy competition amongst the students, no merit list is declared," the CBSE stated while declaring the Class 12 results today. Also, the board will likewise not award any first, second or third divisions to its students, it added.

CBSE Class 12 results 2024: Steps to check

• Go to the official website of CBSE at cbse.nic.in.

• On the home page, press on CBSE Class 10 Result 2024 link available.

• Fill in the login details and press on submit.

• Your result will be showcased on the screen.

• View the result and download the page.

• Keep a hard copy of the same for later use.

CBSE Class 12 Results 2024: Check via SMS

Step 1 — Open the SMS application on your mobile phone.

Step 2 — Type cbse12 roll number.

Step 3 — Submit text to the phone number given by CBSE.

Step 4 — CBSE 12th Result 2024 will be provided to you via SMS.

CBSE Class 12 results 2024: Overview

Around 87.98% have cleared the examination this year. Once more girls have outperformed boys. The pass percentage among girls is around 91%.

Total schools – 18417

Students registered – 1700041

Exam centres – 7126

Answer sheets evaluated – 11050267

Compartment- 122170

Above 95%- 24068.

CBSE 12th Result 2024: Watch Institution Wise Pass Percentage

CTSA – 99.23%

JNV – 98.90%

KV – 98.81%

Govt aided – 91.42%

Govt – 88.23%

Independent – 87.70%.

CBSE 12th Result 2024: Gender-Wise Pass Percentage

Girls pass percentage: 91.52%

Boys pass percentage: 85.12%

Transgender pass percentage: 50%

CBSE 12th Result 2024: Top Performing District

The class 12th cbse result 2024 percentage has been announced district wise. Trivandrum is the top performing district with 99.91%; Vijayawada second with 99.04%; Chennai with 98.47%.

CBSE 12th Result 2024: Supplementary exam

According to the officials, the Class 12 CBSE supplementary test will be conducted from July 15. The application for the supplementary and re-evaluation will be online and the board won't acknowledge any offline application from the student.