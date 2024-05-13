CBSE Class 12 results: 87.98% of students pass exams, girls outshine boys

Girls have again outshone boys in the CBSE Class 12 board exams, results for which were declared on Monday with 87.98 per cent students passing the test.

Last year, the total pass percentage was 87.33 per cent.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Officials said 91.52 per cent girls cleared the exam, 6.40 percentage points higher than boys' pass percentage.

"A total of 24,068 students have scored above 95 per cent marks while 1,16,145 students have scored above 90 per cent," an official said.

More than 122,000 lcandidates have been placed in 'compartment'. The number this year is slightly less than that of last year, the officials said.

This time, more than 1.621 mn candidates appeared for the exam which was conducted at 7,126 centres.