NEET UG 2024: Answer key expected soon at exams.nta.ac.in, details inside

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will announce the answer key soon for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2024. The answer key is reportedly anticipated in about one or two weeks, but an official date is yet to be declared. The applicants who appeared in the current year's NEET UG can download it from the agency’s official website at exams.nta.ac.in, after the answer keys are available.

In light of the previous year's record, the answer key is probably going to be announced by May end or June first week.

This year, the examination was held on May 5 from 2 pm to 5:20 pm and around 24 lakh students had registered for this examination. On the official website of the National Testing Agency at exams.nta.ac.in, the final results for the NEET UG 2024 will be declared.

NEET UG 2024: Marking details

The written test comprised an overall of 720 marks (Chemistry for 180 marks, Physics for 180 marks, and Biology for 360 marks. Bio was divided into Zoology and Botany for 180 marks each).

For each right answer, the students will be granted 4 marks and for each wrong attempt, 1 mark will be deducted. No marks will be given or deducted if the question is skipped. For attempts with more than one answer, 1 mark will be reduced.

The cut-off for the current year's NEET UG is supposed to be equivalent to the previous year. For medical candidates of the general category, the expected cut-off is 715-117 and for General PH candidates, it is 116-105. For reserved categories having Scheduled Cast (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST) and Other Backward categories (OBC), the expected cut-off is 116-93.

NEET UG Answer Key 2024: A step-by step guide to download

• Visit the official website of NTA NEET: exams.nta.ac.in/NEET

• Press on "Provisional Answer Key " link available on the homepage

• A new window will display, fill in your login credentials like Application Number and Date of Birth.

• The NEET UG 2024 Answer Key will be showcase on the screen

• Download the provisional answer key and get its printout for later.

NEET 2024: Overview

NEET UG is held annually by the National Testing Agency for admissions to undergraduate courses like MBBS, BDS, BSMS, and BAMS and so on in every single medical college and dental college nationwide.

The NEET UG entrance test was conducted in pen-and-paper (offline) mode on May 5 across 571 cities in India and 14 cities abroad from 2 pm to 5:20 pm, with the duration of 3 hours and 20 minutes. A sum of 23,81,833 students have enrolled for NEET UG 2024. The test was conducted for undergrad medical programmes in 914 AYUSH, 645 medical, 318 dental and 47 BGVSc and AH colleges nationwide.