TN 10th results 2024 out: Visit dge.tn.nic.in, tnresults.nic.in to check

The Directorate of Government exam (DGE) Tamil Nadu declared the Class 10 board exam result 2024 on Friday, 10 May 2024 at a press conference. The TN SSLC Class 10 results have been announced on the official site at tnresults.nic.in as the result link is now active.

After the results were declared, the DGE activated the results link at 9:40 am on the official site. Students can view their results involving the DigiLocker application also. This year, approximately 8 lakh students showed up for the TN Class 10 exams that were held by the board between March 26 and April 8.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) Tamil Nadu has decided to not declare any toppers' list this year.

TN SSLC 10th Result 2024: Steps to check

• Go to the official website at tnresults.nic.in.

• On the homepage, press on ‘TN Board Class 10th Result 2024’ link available

• Fill in login credentials like your Roll Number, DOB and captcha code

• Press on ‘submit’

• The result will be showcased on the screen

• Download the result and take a printout for later.

TN SSLC 10th Result 2024: Top 5 scoring districts

• Ariyalur —97.31%

• Sivaganga —97.02%

• Ramanathapuram —96.36%

• Kanyakumari —96.24 %

• Trichy —95.23 %.

TN SSLC 10th Result 2024: Tribal Welfare schools secure highest pass percentage

Tribal Welfare schools secured the highest pass percentage in Tamil Nadu Class 10 results

• Adhidravida Welfare: 84.68 per cent

• Corporation: 84.47 per cent

• Forest: 90.91 per cent

• Kallar: 91.75 per cent

• Municipality: 86.13 per cent

• Social Welfare: 86.55 per cent

• Tribal Welfare: 92.45 per cent.

TN SSLC 10th Result 2024: Supplementary exam and re-evaluation

The Tamil Nadu Class 10 supplementary test registration is planned to start from May 11. The re-examination will be held on July 2. Students can apply for re-evaluation from May 15 to May 20.

TN SSLC 10th Result 2024: Highest subject percentage

A total of 99.15% students who showed up for the English examination in the state passed the English language subject which makes it the subject with the highest pass rate.