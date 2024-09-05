The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has officially started the registration process for the 2025 Class 10, 12 board examinations. Students in classes 10 and 12 need to fill the forms and register for the board examinations. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Schools affiliated with the board will need to process the same and submit the candidate's list or LOC. The registration process will be conducted through the Pareeksha Sangam portal on parikshasangam.cbse.gov.in. The registration process has started today, September 5, 2024, and it will remain open till October 4, 2024. All the schools should submit the LOC before the last date along with the stipulated fee for the upcoming examinations. However, visually impaired students will be exempted from paying class 10, and 12 board examinations.

In case schools miss the last date, they can still submit the LOC by October 15 with a late fee of Rs 2000 per child. Hence, students should complete the registration process for the academic year 2024-25 with the applicable fee.

The details should be carefully filled in on the class 10 and 12 registration forms. It is important to note that the information provided at the registration will be used by the board in all the official documents such as mark sheets and roll numbers that will be issued. Any such discrepancy can lead to further errors in the CBSE official documents.

All the parents and students are also being advised carefully before submitting student registration. Students can only appear for the board examination of the subject as per the LOC submitted. Changes in the subject will not be entertained at a later date, as per CBSE.

The board examination will begin on February 15, 2025 and the tentative date sheet will be out in the month of November or December, 2024.

Sample papers out

CBSE has also released the sample for class 10 and 12 board examinations. Students can also check their CBSE 2024 sample question paper through the official website.