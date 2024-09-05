NEET UG 2024 Counselling: Registration for round 2 to begin from today

The Medical Counseling Committee (MCC) will begin the registration process for round 2 of the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test- Undergraduate (NEET-UG) Counseling today, September 5, 2024. Students can register themselves from the official site at mcc.nic.in. On September 10, 2024, the choice-locking process will begin at 4 p.m. and conclude at 11:55 p.m. The applicants who got selected during the first round of MBBS and BDS counselling and couldn't get a seat or failed to answer to their assigned seat, are not expected to register once more. The registration fee should be paid by those enrolling for the first time in round 2, and then they should choose their colleges and courses. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

NEET UG 2024 Counselling round 2: Important dates

• Choice Filling/ Locking: September 6, 2024, to September 10, 2024 (till 11:55 p.m. as per Server Time)

• Processing of Seat Allotment: September 11, 2024, to September 12, 2024

• Result: September 13, 2024

• Reporting/Joining: September 14, 2024, to September 20, 2024

• Verification of Joined Candidates' Data by Institutes & Sharing of Data by MCC: September 21, 2024, to September 22, 2024.

NEET UG 2024 Counselling round 2: Steps to register

Step 1: Go to the official website of the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) at mcc.nic.in.

Step 2: Press on the ‘UG Medical’ section.

Step 3: Fill the ‘New Login Registration’ available under the candidate activity board.

Step 4: Fill in the login details as asked like NEET UG roll number, password and security pin.

Step 5: Enter the application form and submit the application form.

Step 6: Submit the registration fee.

Step 7: Download the copy and take a printout or screenshot of it for future reference.

NEET UG 2024 Counselling round 2: Documents required

Applicants should carry both original and photocopies of the previously mentioned documents for the institute announcing or document verification rounds:

• NEET admit card 2024

• NEET 2024 scorecard

• Class 10 marksheet and certificate

• Class 12 marksheet and certificate

• Photo ID proof

• Provisional allotment letter

• Six to eight passport-sized photographs

• Caste Certificate (if applicable)

• Disability Certificate (if applicable).

NEET UG 2024 Counselling: Eligibility

Applicants who meet all requirements for the exam can register in the second round. They will be considered for the second round if there are seats available in the relevant category. Candidates who were allotted a seat in the first round but lost it during the document verification process when reporting for admission will be considered.

MCC will hold the four rounds of counselling for the All India Quota (15 percent), Deemed, Central Universities, All AIIMS Institutes, and JIPMER (Puducherry and Karaikal) at Round 1, Round 2, and Online Stray Vacancy Round.

NEET UG 2024 Counselling round 2: Fee structure

Applicants looking to apply for Medical/Dental/B.Sc. There are two types of fees will be needed for nursing seats:

• The deemed University fee is Rs 5000/ - and refundable security amount is Rs 2,00,000/ - . All India Quota, Central Universities (DU, AMU, BHU, and Jamia Millia Islamia, Delhi), AFMC&ESI, All AIIMS, JIPMER, and B.Sc. Nursing, the charges are: Rs 100/ - non-refundable registration expense for UR/EWS applicants and Rs. 500/ - For SC/ST/OBC/PwD applicants.

• Refundable security amount: Rs.10,000/ - for UR/EWS applicants & Rs. 5,000/ - for SC/ST/OBC/PwD for example any UR applicant selecting Central Universities/AFMC/ESI will pay Rs. 1000/-+ Rs. 10,000= Rs. 11,000 at the hour of registration. Any SC/ST/OBC/PwD applicant will pay Rs. Rs. 500 + Rs.5,000 = Rs. 5,500 at the time of registration.