CSIR UGC NET 2024 results expected to be out soon, check details here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to announce the Joint Council of Scientific and Industrial Research National Eligibility Test (CSIR NET) result 2024 soon for the June session. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check their CSIR NET June 2024 results through the official website csirnet.nta.ac.in.

Over 2.25 lakh students appeared for the examination which was held on July 25, 26, and 27, 2024. The examination took place in two shifts; from 9 am to 12 noon and from 3 pm to 6 pm. On July 27, the exam took place in the first shift only. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The CSIR UGC NET examination was conducted at 348 centres in 187 cities. The results for the CSIR UGC NET will soon be out on its official website. The NTA will also share the final answer key and cut-offs for each paper with the result.

The NTA will announce the CSIR UGC NET result 2024 for five subjects – earth, atmospheric, ocean and planetary sciences, physical sciences, life sciences, mathematical science, and chemical sciences.

The NTA will prepare the CSIR NET July 2024 result based on the final answer key which will be out after examining candidates’ challenges. The testing agency released the provisional answer on the official website on August 8 and the objection window was opened by August 11.

The normalisation method will be used to prepare CSIR NET results as the tests were held in two shifts. The exam is conducted every two years for the award of a Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), the appointment of assistant professor in universities and colleges and admission to PhD programmes.

More From This Section

How to check CSIR NET Results 2024?

Here are the simple steps to check the CSIR NET Results 2024: