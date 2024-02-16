CBSE Board Exam 2024: Class 10, 12 board exams started, check instructions

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has started class 10 and 12 board examinations from February 15, 2024. CBSE class 10th board examinations will conclude on March 13, 2024, while class 12th board examinations will conclude on April 2, 2024.

The class 10 and 12 board exam 2024 will begin at 10.30 am and end at 1.30 pm for most of the exams while some of the examinations will finish at 12.30 pm. Therefore, students are advised to reach the examination centre at least 30 to 45 minutes before the start of the examination.

CBSE class 10 exams began with Painting, Gurung, Rai, Tamang, and Sherpa subjects which will conclude at 1.30 pm. On the other hand, CBSE class 12 exams began with Entrepreneurship and Kokborok papers which also lasted for three hours, and followed by Capital Market Operation and Physical Activity Trainer papers.

A total of 39 lakh students will appear for the CBSE class 10 and 12 board examinations from 26 countries. There are 877 examination centres in the national capital and 5.80 lakh candidates are set to appear for the examinations





READ: CBSE board exams highlights 2024: Check all essential guidelines, advisory The Central Board for Secondary Education has issued guidelines for both students and schools stressing the importance of updating new affiliations. To explain the exam guidelines, a live webinar will be held at 2 on Friday (February 16, 2024).

As per updated guidelines, diabetic type 1 students can carry tablets, fruits, Glucometer and glucose testing strips in the examination.