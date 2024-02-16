Home / Education / News / CBSE Board Exam 2024: Class 10, 12 board exams started, check instructions

CBSE Board Exam 2024: Class 10, 12 board exams started, check instructions

CBSE started the class 10, 12 board examination on February 15, 2024. Here are all the important instructions you should know before leaving for the examination

CBSE class 10, 12 Board Exam 2024
Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Feb 16 2024 | 10:37 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has started class 10 and 12 board examinations from February 15, 2024. CBSE class 10th board examinations will conclude on March 13, 2024, while class 12th board examinations will conclude on April 2, 2024.

The class 10 and 12 board exam 2024 will begin at 10.30 am and end at 1.30 pm for most of the exams while some of the examinations will finish at 12.30 pm. Therefore, students are advised to reach the examination centre at least 30 to 45 minutes before the start of the examination.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


CBSE class 10 exams began with Painting, Gurung, Rai, Tamang, and Sherpa subjects which will conclude at 1.30 pm. On the other hand, CBSE class 12 exams began with Entrepreneurship and Kokborok papers which also lasted for three hours, and followed by Capital Market Operation and Physical Activity Trainer papers.

A total of 39 lakh students will appear for the CBSE class 10 and 12 board examinations from 26 countries. There are 877 examination centres in the national capital and 5.80 lakh candidates are set to appear for the examinations

The Central Board for Secondary Education has issued guidelines for both students and schools stressing the importance of updating new affiliations. To explain the exam guidelines, a live webinar will be held at 2 on Friday (February 16, 2024).

READ: CBSE board exams highlights 2024: Check all essential guidelines, advisory

As per updated guidelines, diabetic type 1 students can carry tablets, fruits, Glucometer and glucose testing strips in the examination.

CBSE class 10, 12 Board Exam 2024: Important instructions
CBSE has issued some guidelines that every student who will appear on the examination should know to avoid last-minute hassle:
  • As the examination will begin at 10.30 am, candidates should reach the examination centre on or before 10 am. No entry would be allowed post 10 am.
  • All the students need to bring their admit cards to the examination centres.
  • Candidates should also bring their stationery to the exam centre.
  • Candidates should read the question paper carefully before answering the questions
  • Delhi candidates will have to leave their homes early and can use the metro service to reach exam centres on time.

Students who are looking for further information can visit the CBSE’s official website.

Also Read

CBSE Board exam 2024: Board releases Class 10, 12 practical exam guidelines

CBSE Datesheet 2024: The Board announces class 10th, 12th exam dates

CBSE revises date sheet for Class 10, 12 board exams in 2024; check details

CBSE board exams highlights 2024: Check all essential guidelines, advisory

Bihar Board Exam Dates 2024: BSEB announces class 10, 12 exam dates

Indian students turning away from British universities, shows data

CBSE board exams highlights 2024: Check all essential guidelines, advisory

ICAR IARI Technician recruitment 2023: Here's how to check and download

BSEB Bihar Board Matric Exam 2024: All details about class 12 and 10 exams

APSET registration 2024 started at apset.net.in, check details inside

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :CBSE examboard examinationsCBSE class 12Student

First Published: Feb 16 2024 | 10:37 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story