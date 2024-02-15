Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

CBSE board exams highlights 2024: Check all essential guidelines, advisory

The CBSE has started the Board exams 2024 from today, Feb 15 onwards. Class 10 exams are being held from Feb 15 to March 13, 2024 and Class 12 board will be held till April 2

CBSE board exams highlights

CBSE board exams highlights

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 15 2024 | 5:52 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Central Board of Secondary Education has started the CBSE 10th and 12th exam today, February 15, 2024. The tests had already started from 10:30 am onwards. Applicants can look at test day rules and details at the website also. 
Ahead of the tests, the board has given guidelines for students. Students showing up for the CBSE exams are encouraged to report to the test centre with their admit cards by 10 am and the instructions carefully. 
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

CBSE board exams 2024: Class 10th, 12th exam guidelines

    • The CBSE board has started the annual board exams for Class 10 and Class 12 starting today, February 15, 2024. Rules for test day for students of CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 are given below:      
    • It is suggested that students show up at the test center no later than 10 am; entry after this time won't be allowed.       
    • Electronic devices, for example, mobile phones, smart watches, bluetooth devices, and headphones are completely restricted inside the test centre.      
    • Students should guarantee that they have their school ID cards as well as their admit cards for the CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 board tests.       
    • Candidates should carry a stationery pouch containing all exam-related stationery.       
    • Students who are scheduled to take CBSE exams on a particular day should go to their designated centers well in advance, make appropriate journeys, and make sure they get there before the time specified to avoid delays.

CBSE Board Exam 2024: Schedule

The CBSE board class 10 and class 12 tests will be held from February 15 to March 13 and April 2, 2024, separately. Applicants are encouraged to cross-check the test timing carefully prior to reporting to the test community. 
The CBSE class 10 and class 12 exams will be held in a single session from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm. Students are encouraged to arrive at the test place well ahead of the exam timings. 

Also Read

CBSE Datesheet 2024: The Board announces class 10th, 12th exam dates

CBSE Board exam 2024: Board releases Class 10, 12 practical exam guidelines

CBSE revises date sheet for Class 10, 12 board exams in 2024; check details

Bihar Board Exam Dates 2024: BSEB announces class 10, 12 exam dates

CBSE class 10th, 12th date sheet released, here's how to check and download

ICAR IARI Technician recruitment 2023: Here's how to check and download

BSEB Bihar Board Matric Exam 2024: All details about class 12 and 10 exams

APSET registration 2024 started at apset.net.in, check details inside

CBSE issues advisory for board students amid Delhi traffic restrictions

Finding their niche, how women in science are reengineering the workplace


Topics : CBSE exam CBSE schools CBSE school

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 15 2024 | 5:52 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayIND vs ENG 3rd Test Day 1 LIVE NetflixOyo withdraw IPO papersReliance Industries | Tata PlayBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon