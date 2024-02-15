CBSE board exams highlights 2024: Check all essential guidelines, advisory

The Central Board of Secondary Education has started the CBSE 10th and 12th exam today, February 15, 2024. The tests had already started from 10:30 am onwards. Applicants can look at test day rules and details at the website also.

Ahead of the tests, the board has given guidelines for students. Students showing up for the CBSE exams are encouraged to report to the test centre with their admit cards by 10 am and the instructions carefully.

CBSE board exams 2024: Class 10th, 12th exam guidelines

• The CBSE board has started the annual board exams for Class 10 and Class 12 starting today, February 15, 2024. Rules for test day for students of CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 are given below:

• It is suggested that students show up at the test center no later than 10 am; entry after this time won't be allowed.

• Electronic devices, for example, mobile phones, smart watches, bluetooth devices, and headphones are completely restricted inside the test centre.

• Students should guarantee that they have their school ID cards as well as their admit cards for the CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 board tests.

• Candidates should carry a stationery pouch containing all exam-related stationery.

• Students who are scheduled to take CBSE exams on a particular day should go to their designated centers well in advance, make appropriate journeys, and make sure they get there before the time specified to avoid delays.

CBSE Board Exam 2024: Schedule

The CBSE board class 10 and class 12 tests will be held from February 15 to March 13 and April 2, 2024, separately. Applicants are encouraged to cross-check the test timing carefully prior to reporting to the test community.

The CBSE class 10 and class 12 exams will be held in a single session from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm. Students are encouraged to arrive at the test place well ahead of the exam timings.