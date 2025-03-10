CBSE class 10 Maths exam 2025 analysis: Check students, teachers' reaction

CBSE class 10 Maths exam 2025 analysis: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) conducted the Class 10 Mathematics exam today at 10:30 am for the basic and standard levels.

The three-hour examination concluded at 1.30 pm. After the exam ended, students shared their feedback about today's paper. Teachers and subject experts also shared their detailed analysis. Know more about Class 10 Maths paper 2025 and Analysis here.

CBSE class 10 Mathematics Question paper: Students' reactions

The initial reaction from students who left the examination halls shows that the exam was moderately difficult. Most found the questions straightforward and aligned with the NCERT curriculum. However, many struggled with time management due to the paper’s lengthy nature.

Is CBSE 10th maths exam was tough? "The questions were not very difficult, but there were too many of them. I couldn't finish the last two questions because I ran out of time," said Anamika Singh, a student from Delhi who was quoted by MoneyControl. Another student, Karan Mehta, concurred with Anamika, saying, "The paper was scoring, but the calculations took a lot of time."

The CBSE Class 10 Maths exam 2025 was considered fair and aligned with the board’s pattern and was moderate in difficulty, according to many students. While it was a scoring paper, students found its length challenging, making time management a key concern. They remain optimistic about their results.

CBSE class 10 Mathematics 2025 paper: Expert’s analysis

As the exam ended, many teachers and subject matter experts shared their observations and analysis of the paper. Vamanrao S Patil, TGT Mathematics at JAIN International Residential School, Bengaluru said about the paper, “The Mathematics Standard class X question paper was appropriately challenging, little lengthy, thorough preparation using NCERT would have been beneficial. The paper provided a balanced assessment, evaluating students' conceptual understanding, mathematical concepts, problem-solving skills, and their practical applications."

He emphasises that the students who focused on thorough preparation after understanding the concepts, could have benefited. According to Patil, effective time management during the exam was crucial for students to navigate the paper successfully. Although he agrees that the overall paper was tricky, no straight forward questions, with most of the questions being competency based. MCQs & Case study questions were application oriented.

CBSE Class 10 Maths question paper pattern 2025

The CBSE class 10 exam pattern shows that Section A has 20 multiple-choice questions, and each carries one mark, while Section B contains five Very Short Answers (VSAs) carrying two marks each.

The third section (Section C) has six Short Answer (SA) questions carrying three marks each, and Section D has four Long Answers (LAs) of five marks each. The CBSE class 10 Maths exam's final section poses three case-based questions of four marks each. Section

Question Type

Question Numbers

Marks per Question

Section A Assertion-Reason Based Questions Q19 – Q20 1 mark each

Section B Very Short Answer (VSA) Q21 – Q25 2 marks each

Section C Short Answer (SA) Q26 – Q31 3 marks each

Section D Long Answer (LA) Q32 – Q35 5 marks each

Section E Case Study Based Questions (with sub-parts) Q36 – Q38 4 marks each (1+1+2)

CBSE class 10 exam 2025: Important facts Particulars Details Exam Name CBSE Class 10 Maths Exam 2025 Board Central Board of Secondary Education Subject

Mathematics Standard (041), Basic (241)

Exam Date March 10, 2025

Exam Timings 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Reading Time 10:15 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. (15 minutes)

Mode of Examination Offline (Pen & Paper)

Total Marks 100 (Theory: 80 + Internal Assessment: 20)