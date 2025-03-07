Home / Education / News / Assam ADRE results 2025 out: Grade 3, 4 results announced, details here

Assam ADRE results 2025 out: Grade 3, 4 results announced, details here

The Assam Direct Recruitment Exam (ADRE) results 2025 for Grade 3 and Grade 4 positions has been announced today, March 7, by Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma on the SLRC's official websites

The results of the Assam Direct Recruitment Examination (ADRE) for grade 3 and grade 4 positions have been released by the State-Level Recruitment Commission (SLRC) in Assam. Candidates can visit the official website at assam.gov.in to view their results. 
 
There were two stages to the ADRE grade 3 recruitment exam. Exams for HSSLC or Class 12-level positions were administered on September 15 in the first phase, while tests for graduate and HSLC driving positions were held on September 29. On October 27, the ADRE grade 4 exam was conducted for positions at the HSLC, HSLC+ITI, and Class 8 levels.

Assam ADRE Result 2025: Steps to check and download

Step 1. Go to the official SLRC website for Grade 3 (slrcg3.sebaonline.org) or Grade 4 (slrcg4.sebaonline.org) recruitment.
Step 2. On homepage, press on the respective ADRE Grade 3 or Grade 4 result link
Step 3. In the next step, fill in your login credentials and submit
Step 4. Check and download your result
Step 5. Print a copy for future use. 

ADRE Result 2025: Marking details 

In the Grade 3 exam, a wrong answer or selecting multiple options resulted in a penalty of 0.25 marks for each 1-mark question and 0.5 marks for each 2-mark question.  READ: CUET PG 2025 exam city intimation slip out, steps to check and download

Assam ADRE 2025: Insights 

In response to this year's recruiting drive, more than 13 lakh individuals took the exams. The Grade 3 exam saw 13,36,106 applicants, making it one of the biggest recruitment drives in Assam's history.
 
Candidates had the opportunity to protest against the provisional answer keys that the State-Level Recruitment Commission (SLRC) made available following the exams. After considering all legitimate objections, officials finalized the answer keys. The objection fee will be reimbursed to candidates whose objections are accepted.
 
The goal of the ADRE 2025 recruiting is to fill 12,600 positions in Assamese government agencies. 7,600 of these are for Grade 3, and 5000 are for Grade 4. The SLRC has clarified the selection process by releasing category- and post-wise cut-off marks in addition to the results.
 

 

