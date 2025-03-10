CUSAT CAT 2025: Registration deadline ends today at website, steps to apply

CUSAT CAT 2025 registration Date: The CUSAT Common Admission Test (CUSAT CAT) 2025 registration deadline for undergraduate (UG) and graduate (PG) programs at Cochin University of Science and Technology will close today.

Interested candidates who have not yet applied for the CUSAT CAT can do so at admissions.cusat.ac.in, the official website. The dates of the CUSAT CAT 2025 exam are set on May 10–12, 2025. The test will be administered online (via a computer) at several locations.

The official announcement states that it is essential for applicants of different programs to confirm that they fulfill the minimum requirements for eligibility listed in the relevant sections of the prospectus. Prior to submitting the online application, this step needs to be completed. Furthermore, it is entirely the candidates' responsibility to ensure that the information they supply in their online applications is accurate.

CUSAT CAT 2025 Registration Last Date:

CUSAT CAT 2025: Steps to apply

Step 1: Go to the official website at admissions.cusat.ac.in.

Step 2: Press on the CUSAT CAT 2025 link on the homepage.

Step 3: Register by filling the essential details.

Step 4: Enter the application form and pay the fee.

Step 5: Send the form and download the confirmation page for future use.

CUSAT CAT 2025: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates must have completed Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics in Class 12 in order to be considered for BTech programs. Keralan SEBC applicants must have at least 50% in mathematics and 55% in total, whereas other applicants must have at least 60% in maths. To apply, you must be at least 25 years old.

CUSAT CAT 2025: Application Fee

General category: Rs 1,500 for two test codes.

Kerala SC (KSC) and ST (KST) candidates: Rs 700.

2025 CUSAT CAT: Test Fee

General candidates: Rs 500 per test.

SC/ST candidates: Rs 250 per test.

International candidates/Persons of Indian Origin (PIO): 110 USD.

Children of Indian Gulf Workers (CGW): Rs 6,500 (Rs 5,700 for KSC/KST).

Note- The CAT registration fee will be collected in accordance with the candidates' CUET application (for PG programs only). Almost all banks accept credit/debit cards, UPI, and Net Banking as methods of payment.

CUSAT CAT 2025: Marking pattern

Every year, the university administers the CUSAT CAT 2025 to applicants for admission to BTech and other undergraduate and graduate programs. There will be 225 questions in all from the subjects of physics, chemistry, and mathematics/biology on the test. Three marks will be awarded for each question, and one mark will be subtracted for each wrong answer.

Following the exam, the Cochin University of Science and Technology will post the CUSAT CAT 2025 question questions on its official website. After they are formally released, candidates will have online access to the question papers and answers.

Cochin University of Science and Technology: Key Courses Offered

• B.Tech Lateral Entry

• B.Tech Courses/5-Year M.Sc Photonics

• B.Voc in Business Process and Data Analytics Integrated

• M.Sc (Mathematics)

• M.Sc (Marine Biology)

• M.Sc (Meteorology)

• M.F.Sc in Seafood Safety and Trade

• M.Sc (Marine Geology)

• M.Sc (Marine Geophysics)

• M.Sc Microbiology

• M.Sc (Oceanography)

• M.Sc (Physics)

• M.Sc (Physics/Chemistry/Mathematics/Statistics)

• Master of Applied Economics (M.A.A.E)

• M.A (Hindi)

• M.C.A

• M.C.A Lateral Entry

• M.Sc Chemistry

• M.Sc (Biotechnology)

• M.Sc Computer Science with specialization in Soft Computing

• M.Sc (Electronic Science)

• M.Sc (Environmental Technology) Stream 2

• M.Sc (Environmental Technology) Stream 1

• M.Sc Hydro Chemistry

• M.Sc (Instrumentation)

• M.Sc (Statistics)

• Master of Vocation in Mobile Phone Application Development

• Master of Vocation in Technology and Management Consulting.

