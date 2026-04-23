CBSE Class 10 second board exams 2026 from May 15, check timetable here

The Central Board of Secondary Education has announced the schedule for the Class 10 second board examinations. The session two exams are set to begin on May 15 with Mathematics (Standard) and Mathematics (Basic). Most papers will be conducted from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm, while some will conclude earlier at 12:30 pm.

The two-board exam system, introduced by the Central Board of Secondary Education last year, is being implemented from the 2026 board examinations. The scheme allows students to improve their scores in up to three subjects.

CBSE Class 10 second board exams 2026 eligibility criteria

· Students appeared in at least 3 subjects in the first examination

· Students who have passed Class 10 and want to improve their performance · Students placed in the supplementary category · Students who passed by replacing a subject with a 6th subject · Students placed under UFM category 1 (if otherwise eligible) · Students from the 2025 Compartment category · Students choosing for improvement in up to three main subjects · Students showing up for the first/third chance compartment or compartment + improvement

· Sports students allowed by CBSE. Complete datesheet of the CBSE Class 10 Second Exam 2026 · May 15, 2026: Mathematics Standard and Basic · May 16, 2026: English Communicative and Language and Literature · May 18, 2026: Science · May 19, 2026: Languages including Hindi, Urdu, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada · May 20, 2026: Painting, Sanskrit, Information Technology, Artificial Intelligence and skill subjects · May 21, 2026: Social Science. CBSE Admit Card and other details The board will announce CBSE Class 10 second exam admit cards 2026 individually. Students must regularly check the official website cbse.gov.in for updates regarding exam centres and hall tickets. With the release of the CBSE Class 10 second board exam date sheet 2026, students now have a timeline to get ready for the exams.