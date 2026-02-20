CBSE Class 12 Physics analysis 2026: Experts say lengthy, numerical-heavy

CBSE Class 12 Physics analysis out: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) held the fourth day of its Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations today. For Class 10, papers including Beauty and Wellness, Marketing and Sales, Multimedia, Multi-Skill Foundation Course, Physical Activity Trainer and Data Science concluded at 12:30 pm. Meanwhile, the Class 12 Physics examination wrapped up at 1:30 pm.

Over 43 lakh students took the exams, including over 25 lakh in Class 10 and 18.5 lakh in Class 12, starting on February 17. Class 10 exams are being administered at 8,074 locations, while Class 12 exams are being administered at 7,574 locations.

CBSE Class 12 Physics board exam analysis Experts noted that the question paper was heavily focused on numerical problems, making it unusually calculation-driven and far more mathematical than what is typically expected at this level. Due to its unusual length, students found it quite challenging to finish in the allotted time. Overall, the level of difficulty was extremely high, especially for students not from mathematics backgrounds. Rather than primarily assessing students’ grasp of fundamental Physics concepts, the paper appeared to place greater emphasis on lengthy derivations and multi-step numerical questions, potentially leaving some students struggling to keep pace. The conceptual, theoretical, and numerical questions were not adequately balanced in the work. A more equitable evaluation would have been guaranteed with a more student-friendly and syllabus-aligned methodology.

About the CBSE board exams 2026 The CBSE has recommended students to arrive at exam centres well in advance. Exams will take place in a single period from 10:30 AM to 1:30 PM, with entry closing abruptly at 10 AM. Clear eligibility requirements have been given to students requesting permission to take the second board exam directly for unforeseen circumstances. More about the CBSE board exams 2026 Home science and basic and standard mathematics papers for class 10 have been completed. Exams for Class 10 and Class 12 will end on March 10 and April 10, respectively. Students will enroll in a total of 120 classes in Class 12 and 83 classes in Class 10.