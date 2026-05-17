Home / Education / News / CBSE cuts re-evaluation fees amid low-mark concerns over online scoring

CBSE cuts re-evaluation fees amid low-mark concerns over online scoring

Students can now access scanned copies of their answer sheets for Rs 100 instead of Rs 700, while re-evaluation fees will be refunded if marks increase after the process, officials said

Class 12 CBSE board
The CBSE has reduced charges for obtaining scanned answer sheets amid concerns over low marks after the shift to Online Scoring Mechanism, with refunds promised if scores rise after revaluation.
Auhona Mukherjee New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 17 2026 | 2:53 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has reduced charges for students seeking scanned copies of their answer sheets amid concerns over low marks following the shift to the Online Scoring Mechanism (OSM).
 
Speaking at a press conference, Sanjay Kumar, Secretary, Department of School Education and Literacy in the Ministry of Education, said students will now be able to access scanned copies of their answer sheets for Rs 100. Earlier, the fee for obtaining scanned copies was Rs 700.
 
Kumar also said that students whose marks increase after re-evaluation will be refunded the re-evaluation fee.
 
The move comes amid concerns raised by students and parents over lower-than-expected marks after CBSE shifted to the Online Scoring Mechanism for evaluation.
 
The reduction in charges is expected to make the process of checking answer sheets more accessible for students seeking clarity on their marks.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Remove Pradhan or take responsibility: Rahul Gandhi to PM on NEET paper row

CBSE mandates three-language model from Class 9, no Board exam for third

GPS, AI CCTV, watermarks: Why tech safeguards failed to protect NEET

WBJEE Admit Cards 2026 out: Here's how to download PDF using login details

NEET vs JEE, CAT, UPSC: Why some national exams inspire more public trust

Topics :CBSE resultCBSE exam

First Published: May 17 2026 | 2:53 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story