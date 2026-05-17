CBSE cuts re-evaluation fees amid low-mark concerns over online scoring

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has reduced charges for students seeking scanned copies of their answer sheets amid concerns over low marks following the shift to the Online Scoring Mechanism (OSM).

Speaking at a press conference, Sanjay Kumar, Secretary, Department of School Education and Literacy in the Ministry of Education, said students will now be able to access scanned copies of their answer sheets for Rs 100. Earlier, the fee for obtaining scanned copies was Rs 700.

Kumar also said that students whose marks increase after re-evaluation will be refunded the re-evaluation fee.

The move comes amid concerns raised by students and parents over lower-than-expected marks after CBSE shifted to the Online Scoring Mechanism for evaluation.