CBSE Date Sheet 2026 released for special exams; check complete schedule

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the date sheet for the 2026 Class 12 special exams for students from West Asian countries.

The board's October 8 schedule states that the exams will take place from October 23 to October 28, 2026.

Additionally, CBSE informed that starting October 12, candidates can get their admit cards using the same login that they used to submit their applications.

How to check the CBSE Special Exam Date Sheet 2026?

1. Open the official CBSE Website at cbse.gov.in.

2. Find the "Latest @ CBSE" or “Circulars “section on the homepage.

3. Click the link titled "Date Sheet for the Special Examinations (Class XII) 2026".

ALSO READ: MP Board timetable 2027 out: Class 10th, 12th exams to be held in Feb-Mar 4. Download or check the official PDF document containing the full subject-wise breakdown. Full schedule for the CBSE Class 12 special exams for West Asia 2026 October 23, 2026 (Friday) Political Science (028) 10:30 am to 1:30 pm October 23, 2026 (Friday) Economics (030) 10:30 am to 1:30 pm October 23, 2026 (Friday) Mathematics (041) 10:30 am to 1:30 pm October 23, 2026 (Friday) Applied Mathematics (241) 10:30 am to 1:30 pm October 24, 2026 (Saturday) Psychology (037) 10:30 am to 1:30 pm October 24, 2026 (Saturday) Business Studies (054) 10:30 am to 1:30 pm October 24, 2026 (Saturday) Physical Activity Trainer (845) 10:30 am to 12:30 pm October 26, 2026 (Monday) Biology (044) 10:30 am to 1:30 pm October 26, 2026 (Monday) Information Technology (802) 10:30 am to 1:30 pm October 26, 2026 (Monday) Marketing (812) 10:30 am to 1:30 pm October 26, 2026 (Monday) Multimedia (821) 10:30 am to 1:30 pm October 26, 2026 (Monday) Artificial Intelligence (843) 10:30 am to 12:30 pm October 27, 2026 (Tuesday) Home Science (064) 10:30 am to 1:30 pm October 27, 2026 (Tuesday) Informatics Practices (065) 10:30 am to 1:30 pm October 27, 2026 (Tuesday) Computer Science (083) 10:30 am to 1:30 pm October 28, 2026 (Wednesday) English Core (301) 10:30 am to 1:30 pm