CBSE Date Sheet 2026 released for special exams; check complete schedule

Full schedule for the CBSE Class 12 special exams for West Asia 2026
October 23, 2026 (Friday)
Political Science (028)
10:30 am to 1:30 pm
October 23, 2026 (Friday)
Economics (030)
10:30 am to 1:30 pm
October 23, 2026 (Friday)
Mathematics (041)
10:30 am to 1:30 pm
October 23, 2026 (Friday)
Applied Mathematics (241)
10:30 am to 1:30 pm
October 24, 2026 (Saturday)
Psychology (037)
10:30 am to 1:30 pm
October 24, 2026 (Saturday)
Business Studies (054)
10:30 am to 1:30 pm
October 24, 2026 (Saturday)
Physical Activity Trainer (845)
10:30 am to 12:30 pm
October 26, 2026 (Monday)
Biology (044)
10:30 am to 1:30 pm
October 26, 2026 (Monday)
Information Technology (802)
10:30 am to 1:30 pm
October 26, 2026 (Monday)
Marketing (812)
10:30 am to 1:30 pm
October 26, 2026 (Monday)
Multimedia (821)
10:30 am to 1:30 pm
October 26, 2026 (Monday)
Artificial Intelligence (843)
10:30 am to 12:30 pm
October 27, 2026 (Tuesday)
Home Science (064)
10:30 am to 1:30 pm
October 27, 2026 (Tuesday)
Informatics Practices (065)
10:30 am to 1:30 pm
October 27, 2026 (Tuesday)
Computer Science (083)
10:30 am to 1:30 pm
October 28, 2026 (Wednesday)
English Core (301)
10:30 am to 1:30 pm
Why are special examinations being conducted for West Asia?
Candidates from West Asian nations who were unable to take some exams during the March–April period due to prevailing circumstances are taking special exams.
CBSE cited a previous circular from September 15, 2026, in its October 8 letter, requesting impacted candidates to submit their LOC for the subjects that could not be taken.
According to the board, applicants who completed their LOC for these exams are covered by the date sheet. Each nation has designated a single exam location based on the LOC that applicants have provided.