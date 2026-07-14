WBBSE Madhyamik Datesheet 2027 declared; check complete exam schedule here

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) has released the Madhyamik Pariksha (Secondary Examination) 2027 exam schedule. The announcement dated July 13, 2026 states that the Class 10 board exams will start on February 15, 2027, and end on February 25, 2027.

According to the board, just one subject will be covered each day. The first 15-minutes (10:45 am to 11:00 am) will be given to candidates to peruse the question paper. Except for a few optional elective subjects with different times, the exam will normally take place between 10:45 am and 2:00 pm.

WBBSE Madhyamik Datesheet 2027

February 15, 2027 (Monday)- First Language

February 15, 2027 (Monday)- Second Language

February 18, 2027 (Thursday)- History

February 19, 2027 (Friday)- Geography

February 22, 2027 (Monday)- Maths

February 23, 2027 (Tuesday)- Physical Science

February 24, 2027 (Wednesday)- Life Science

February 25, 2027 (Thursday)- Optional Elective Subjects.

WBBSE Madhyamik exam timings 2027

Reading time: 10:45 am to 11:00 am

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Optional Subject Timings

Sewing and Needle Craft: 10:45 am to 3:00 pm

Music (Vocal & Instrumental): 10:45 am to 1:00 pm (Practical examination schedule to be announced later)

Computer Application: 10:45 am to 1:30 pm (Practical examination to be conducted by individual schools)

Vocational Subjects (Optional): 10:45 am to 12:30 pm (Practical examinations to be held by the Sector Skill Council or individual schools)

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More about the WBBSE Madhyamik exam 2027

The board has stated that separate announcements will be made regarding the timetables for the practical exams in Work Education, Social Service, and Physical Education. Additionally, WBBSE reserves the right to change the exam schedule or timings if necessary, provided that everyone involved receives adequate notice.