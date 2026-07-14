Tuesday, July 14, 2026 | 10:56 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Education / News / WBBSE Madhyamik Datesheet 2027 declared; check complete exam schedule here

WBBSE Madhyamik Datesheet 2027 declared; check complete exam schedule here

WBBSE declared West Bengal Madhyamik datesheet 2027 on Jul 13. The exam will be held from Feb 15 to 25, from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm. Students will be provided 15 minutes from 10.45 to 11 am

WBBSE Madhyamik Datesheet 2027

WBBSE Madhyamik Datesheet 2027. (Photo: Pexels)

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 14 2026 | 10:56 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) has released the Madhyamik Pariksha (Secondary Examination) 2027 exam schedule. The announcement dated July 13, 2026 states that the Class 10 board exams will start on February 15, 2027, and end on February 25, 2027.
 
According to the board, just one subject will be covered each day. The first 15-minutes (10:45 am to 11:00 am) will be given to candidates to peruse the question paper. Except for a few optional elective subjects with different times, the exam will normally take place between 10:45 am and 2:00 pm.

WBBSE Madhyamik Datesheet 2027

February 15, 2027 (Monday)- First Language
 
 
February 15, 2027 (Monday)- Second Language
 
February 18, 2027 (Thursday)- History

Also Read

Maharashtra SSC, HSC Supplementary Result 2026

Maharashtra SSC, HSC Supplementary Result 2026 to be out today at 1 pm

CEO Kalyan Krishnamurthy said that AI was no longer experimental, but central to how it built products and served customers

Flipkart says West Bengal to remain key investment hub as it expands biz

WBJEE 2026 Round 2 Counselling

WBJEE 2026 Seat Allocation Round 2 registration begins; key details here

Suvendu Adhikari, Suvendu

West Bengal to launch single-window clearance for investments over ₹100 cr

UCC, Uniform Civil Code

West Bengal govt sets up committee to examine draft Uniform Civil Code Bill

 
February 19, 2027 (Friday)- Geography
 
February 22, 2027 (Monday)- Maths
 
February 23, 2027 (Tuesday)- Physical Science
 
February 24, 2027 (Wednesday)- Life Science
 
February 25, 2027 (Thursday)- Optional Elective Subjects. 

WBBSE Madhyamik exam timings 2027

Reading time: 10:45 am to 11:00 am
 
Writing time (most papers): 11:00 am to 2:00 pm. 

Optional Subject Timings

Sewing and Needle Craft: 10:45 am to 3:00 pm
 
Music (Vocal & Instrumental): 10:45 am to 1:00 pm (Practical examination schedule to be announced later)
 
Computer Application: 10:45 am to 1:30 pm (Practical examination to be conducted by individual schools)
 
Vocational Subjects (Optional): 10:45 am to 12:30 pm (Practical examinations to be held by the Sector Skill Council or individual schools)
 
Other Optional Elective Subjects: 10:45 am to 2:00 pm. 

More about the WBBSE Madhyamik exam 2027

The board has stated that separate announcements will be made regarding the timetables for the practical exams in Work Education, Social Service, and Physical Education. Additionally, WBBSE reserves the right to change the exam schedule or timings if necessary, provided that everyone involved receives adequate notice. 

More From This Section

India tops Physics Olympiad 2026 with 5 gold medals

India tops Physics Olympiad 2026 with clean sweep of five gold medals

JNU Admissions 2026 registration opens for UG, COP courses

JNU admissions 2026: UG, COP registration begins; all you need to know

Delhi University

Over 273,000 candidates register for DU undergraduate admissions

AIIMS Paramedical Result 2026

AIIMS Paramedical Result 2026 out today at aiimsexams.ac.in; how to check

Delhi govt schools to hold Class 10, 12 admission test for 2nd round

Delhi govt schools to hold Class 10, 12 admission test for second round

Topics : West Bengal West Bengal board exams board examinations

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 14 2026 | 10:15 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to WatchClaude AI Pricing in IndiaiOS Public BetaSBI Fund Management IPOAI Memories ExplainedEPFO PF Transfer OptionICICI Prudential AMC Q1 Results 2026Upcoming Q1 ResultsQ1 Results Today