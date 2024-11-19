CBSE dismisses news of conducting open book exams, syllabus reduction

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has dismissed all the fake news circulating over social media about changes in classes 10 and 12 board examinations 2025. The board issued an official statement stating that there are no plans to reduce the syllabus by 15 per cent or conduct open book exams for some selected subjects, as claimed by many media reports.

CBSE issued an official statement attributed to the regional officer Vikas Kumar Agrawal urging students, parents and the public not to trust unverified online posts and relying only on information published directly on CBSE's official website.

Some fake claims were circulating over social media indicating significant changes during a recent educational summit in Indore. As per the reports, the proposed revisions aim to reduce student stress and would align with the New Education Policy’s holistic approaches.

The official statement refuted all these claims and mentioned, “CBSE has not made any such change in its examination system and internal evaluation system, nor has any official information been issued in this regard.”

According to CBSE, any such changes would be directly disseminated through the official website and hence it is advised to follow only the CBSE website for accurate information.

CBSE confirmed that single-term examinations will remain in place for both classes 10 and 12 in the 2024-25 academic session. The two-term examination format will be followed from the 2025-26 session and no immediate changes will take effect for students who are preparing for the 2025 board examinations.

CBSE is likely to release the date sheet for the 2025 board examination by the end of November 2024. Students would be able to check and download the date sheet through the official website, cbse.nic.in.

Previously, CBSE had issued a circular stating that the CBSE board examination for classes 10 and 12 would take place from February 15, 2025. The examinations for class 10 are likely to end in the second week of March, while for class 12 the exam will wrap up in the first week of April 2025.