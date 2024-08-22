Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Chhattisgarh govt to use AI for improving school education, programmes

The department has set up Vidya Samiksha Kendra in the state capital Raipur to implement the AI system. Another major initiative is monitoring the performance of school students, the official said

Female students, School girls
Photo: Shutterstock
R Krishna Das Raipur
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 22 2024 | 5:46 PM IST
Chhattisgarh government’s education department is using artificial intelligence (AI) to improve school education and programmes like midday meals, a senior official has said.

AI systems are being used to monitor students’ performance, manage sanitation, monitor toilet hygiene, and check manpower status. A geo-fenced attendance system will ensure teachers’ presence in schools to ensure accountability and student safety, said the state education department official.

Monitoring food quality traditionally relies on manual inspections – a practice prone to limitations and inconsistencies. AI-powered systems will be put in place to analyse vegetable freshness, rice texture, and oil content to objectively assess meal quality, said the official, adding the technology will ensure consistent evaluation of schools.

The department has set up Vidya Samiksha Kendra in the state capital Raipur to implement the AI system. Another major initiative is monitoring the performance of school students, the official said.

The state government is collaborating with the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bhilai to develop software and mobile apps for monitoring schools and students. Call centres will be used for this purpose too.

The Kendra will be used for online monitoring and data analysis of various beneficiary-oriented schemes operated by the school education department. It will be used to provide real-time details about schools and their students.

The Kendra will also compile data on the number of school teachers and teaching staff. In the future, academic assessment and evaluation of students will be done using AI, so that focus can be given to those weak, the official added. The AI-based analysis will be done based on facilities available in a school, information on teachers, and data on the academic activities of students.

With the establishment of Vidya Samiksha Kendra, information and facilities related to government schemes will be available to students, parents and teachers. A toll-free phone number will be issued to solve problems related to students, parents, and teachers.
First Published: Aug 22 2024 | 5:46 PM IST

