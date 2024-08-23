ICMAI CMA June results 2024 out for Inter, Final; here's how to check
A total of 4,866 and 1,315 candidates completed the Intermediate and Final courses, respectively. Here's how to check and download ICMAI CMA June results 2024Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICAI) announced the ICMAI CMA results June 2024 for intermediate and Final courses for the June 2024 term. Candidates who appeared for the examination can check their results on the official website, i.e., icmai.in.
The ICMAI CMA June examination for Intermediate and Final courses took place from June 11 to June 18, 2024. The final examination took place from 10 am to 1 pm and the Intermediate examination took place from 2 pm to 5 pm.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
A total of 28,345 candidates appeared in the Inter Group 1 exam out of which 3125 candidates cleared. The pass percentage is 11.06 per cent. In Group 2, 3467 candidates passed the examination, while the number of students who appeared for Group 2 was 12,008. Overall, 4,866 candidates successfully completed the Intermediate course.
A total of 8643 students appeared for Group 3, out of which 1243 students cleared the examination, the pass percentage is 14.38 per cent. For Group 3, 4530 candidates appeared for the examination and 635 successfully cleared it, with an overall pass percentage of 14.02 per cent. A total of 1,315 students cleared the final course of the examination.
ICMAI CMA Results June 2024: How to check exam results?
Here are the simple steps to check ICMAI CMA results June 2024:
- First visit the official website, icmai.in.
- On the home page check for ICMAI CMA Result June 2024 link.
- Once you click on it, a new page will open to check the Inter or Final course results.
- Then again a new page will open where you have to enter your login credentials.
- Click on the submit button and check the results 2024.
- You can download the page and keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.