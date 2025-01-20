CMAT 2025 admit card to be out today; here's how to check and download

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to release the admit card for the Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) 2025 today, January 20.

Candidates, who have registered for the entrance exam can check and download their admit cards through the official NTA website, https://exams.nta.ac.in/CMAT/.

The CMAT exam is scheduled to take place on January 25, 2025. The exam will be held in more than 100 test cities across the country. The admit card will contain all the important details related to your CMAT exam, like exam date, time, venue, and roll number.

How to check and download the CMAT 2025 admit card?

Here are the simple steps to check and download the CMAT 2025 admit card:

Firstly, visit the official website, exams.nta.ac.in/CMAT/

On the home page, check for the CMAT 2025 Admit Card link.

To check and download your admit card you need to enter your credentials like application number and date of birth

Your admit card will appear on the screen.

You can check and download the CMAT 2025 admit card for future reference.

CMAT 2025: Exam Format

The CMAT 2025 will be a computer-based test (CBT) that will be conducted in over 100 cities in India. The exam will have a total of 100 questions, distributed across five sections; quantitative techniques & data interpretation, logical reasoning, language comprehension, general awareness, and innovation and entrepreneurship.

Each section will have 20 questions offering five answer options. The exam will carry a total of 400 marks and the duration for the entire exam is 180 minutes.

CMAT 2025: Selection Process

The selection process for CMAT includes a group discussion (GD) and an interview (PI). The final selection will depend on the candidates' CMAT score along with GD and PI.

To stay updated, candidates need to regularly check the official website.

CMAT Test Pattern

The CMAT exam is a computer-based test (CBT) and this exam will consist four sections: