RPF constable recruitment: Application status released on official website

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) has declared the release of the Application Status for the RPF Constable Recruitment 2024-2025 on January 17, 2025. For applicants who applied for the 4,208 Constable positions listed in Advertisement No. RPF 02/2024, this update is essential.

By accessing their accounts on the official RPF recruiting website at rrbapply.gov.in, candidates can now determine if their application has been accepted or denied.

RPF Constable Recruitment 2024-2025: Important details

• Total vacancies: 4,208 Constable posts

• Application Status out: January 17, 2025

• Availability of Admit Card: Expected 7-10 days before the exam date

• Official Website: rrbapply.gov.in.

RPF Constable Application Status 2024-2025: How to check?

Candidates can follow the given steps below to view and download their RPF Constable Application Status 2025:

• Go to the Official Website and open the RPF recruitment portal at rrbapply.gov.in.

• Log In to your account and fill in your registration number and password or date of birth to access your account.

• View the application status in the ‘Application Status’ section to check whether your application is mentioned as 'Accepted' or 'Rejected'.

RPF Constable 2025: Details needed to check application status

To view your RPF Constable Application Status, candidates will need the below details:

• Registration Number: This is the unique number provided to you when you send your application.

• Date of Birth: You will be required to fill in your date of birth as it was given in your application form.

• Captcha Code: You may also be required to fill in a captcha code to verify your identity.

RPF Recruitment 2024-2025: Selection procedure

The selection process for RPF Constable Recruitment consists of the given steps:

• Computer-Based Test (CBT): The first stage includes a written exam to shortlist candidates.

• Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Measurement Test (PMT): Candidates 10 times the total number of openings will be invited based on their CBT scores.

• Document Verification: Shortlisted applicants will undergo document verification to confirm eligibility.

• Medical Examination: The final stage guarantees that candidates meet the medical fitness criteria needed for the positions.