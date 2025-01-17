Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Education / News / RPF constable recruitment: Application status released on official website

RPF constable recruitment: Application status released on official website

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has announced the RPF Constable Application Status 2025 for 4208 Constable vacancies in the Railway Protection Force (RPF) on the official website

Indian Railways 2025
Indian Railways 2025
Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 17 2025 | 11:04 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Railway Protection Force (RPF) has declared the release of the Application Status for the RPF Constable Recruitment 2024-2025 on January 17, 2025. For applicants who applied for the 4,208 Constable positions listed in Advertisement No. RPF 02/2024, this update is essential.
 
By accessing their accounts on the official RPF recruiting website at rrbapply.gov.in, candidates can now determine if their application has been accepted or denied.

RPF Constable Recruitment 2024-2025: Important details

Total vacancies: 4,208 Constable posts
Application Status out: January 17, 2025
Availability of Admit Card: Expected 7-10 days before the exam date
Official Website: rrbapply.gov.in.

RPF Constable Application Status 2024-2025: How to check?

Candidates can follow the given steps below to view and download their RPF Constable Application Status 2025:

Also Read

Vaishnaw announces Rs 35 crore for upgrading RPF zonal training centres

Kerala's liquidity stress due to decline in union fiscal transfers: Guv

Russia, Iran have troubled history despite their current alliance

LIVE news: Supreme Court denies bail to ex-PFI chairman Abubacker in UAPA case

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex drops 750 pts to 76,300; IT, financials, Auto, Cons Dur stks weigh

 
Go to the Official Website and open the RPF recruitment portal at rrbapply.gov.in.
 
Log In to your account and fill in your registration number and password or date of birth to access your account.
 
View the application status in the ‘Application Status’ section to check whether your application is mentioned as 'Accepted' or 'Rejected'.

RPF Constable 2025: Details needed to check application status 

To view your RPF Constable Application Status, candidates will need the below details:
 
Registration Number: This is the unique number provided to you when you send your application.
 
Date of Birth: You will be required to fill in your date of birth as it was given in your application form.
 
Captcha Code: You may also be required to fill in a captcha code to verify your identity.

RPF Recruitment 2024-2025: Selection procedure

The selection process for RPF Constable Recruitment consists of the given steps:
 
Computer-Based Test (CBT): The first stage includes a written exam to shortlist candidates.
 
Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Measurement Test (PMT): Candidates 10 times the total number of openings will be invited based on their CBT scores.
 
Document Verification: Shortlisted applicants will undergo document verification to confirm eligibility.
 
Medical Examination: The final stage guarantees that candidates meet the medical fitness criteria needed for the positions.
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

No surety of a good job even you study at the Harvard Business School

BSEB Class 12th 2025: Bihar board releases admit cards, view details

Maharashtra RTE admissions 2025 begin today for 25 per cent reserved seats

RBSE 2025 exams: Rajasthan board Class 10, 12 exams to begin, check dates

JK Police Constable Result 2024 declared at official website, check details

Topics :RPFIndian Railways recruitmentIndian Railwayeducation

First Published: Jan 17 2025 | 11:04 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story