ICSI CSEET 2025: Results for January session today at 2 pm, details inside

Today, January 20 at 2:00 PM, the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will announce the results of the January CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET). Candidates can check their results on the ICSI website at icsi.edu.

The official notification stated, "The Result of the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) January, 2025 session would be declared on Monday, 20th January, 2025 at 02:00 P.M. The result along with individual candidate's subject-wise break-up of marks will be made available on the Institute's website: www.icsi.edu."

The notification further states that soon after the results are announced, an official e-result-cum-marks statement for the CSEET January 2025 session will be posted on the ICSI website. For their records and reference, candidates can download their grade statements.

ICSI CSEET 2025: CSEET marking scheme

The 200 marks question paper was given to candidates for 2 hours to complete. No marks will be subtracted for incorrect answers in accordance with the marking scheme. There were 35 questions in each of the 4 sections of the CSEET question paper. Candidates must receive at least 40% on each paper taken separately and 50% on all papers combined in order to meet the qualifying requirements.

ICSI CSEET Result 2025: How to check the declared results?

1. Open the institute's official website of ICSI at icsi.edu.

2. Open the CSEET Jan 2025 result link.

3. Fill in the requested login details.

4. Submit and View the result.

ICSI CSEET 2025: Exam pattern

• As soon as the results are announced, ICSI will post the official result-cum-marks-statement on the website. No offline copies of the material will be sent.

• Instead of traveling to an exam centre, candidates were able to take the CSEET exam from the comfort of their own homes thanks to its remote proctored format.

• They were permitted to take the CSEET exam from home or another convenient, remote location using their own laptop or desktop. However, they can't use smartphones, tablets, palmtops, or other electronic devices to take the test.

• The supervisor, also referred to as the proctor, continuously observed the candidates via audio and video mode, just as if they were taking the test in person at the exam centre.

What is ICSI CSEET?

The qualifying entrance exam for enrollment in the CS Executive program is the CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET). For students wishing to register in a company secretaryship course, the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) administers the CSEET.

The CSEET exam evaluates a candidate's suitability for the position of company secretary. Students in any stream who have completed their 12th grade are eligible to take the CSEET. Every student must pass the CSEET exam in order to enroll in the Company Secretary course.