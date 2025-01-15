RBSE 2025 exams: Rajasthan board Class 10, 12 exams to begin, check dates

RBSE 2025 10th 12th exams Date: The start date for the class 10 and 12 exams has been announced by the : The start date for the class 10 and 12 exams has been announced by the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education . The first day of the tests is March 6, 2025. The full date sheet has not been released yet. Students can use the official website, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, to view the date sheet once it is released.

The RBSE class 12 practical exams began on January 9 and will continue till February 8. Subject-specific schedules, exam dates, and hours will be included in the RBSE timetable 2025 PDF. When taking the exam, students must bring their Rajasthan board admit cards, a legitimate photo ID, and the required stationery.

All board students in classes 10 and 12 are eligible for their respective exams. The RBSE board exams will most likely be held in the first shift, which runs from 8:30 a.m. to 11:45 p.m.

RBSE 2025 10th, 12th Exam: How to download timetables?

• Go to the official website of rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

• On the home page, press on the links to download the Class 10 or 12 exam date sheet 2025 as required.

• The Class 10, and 12 date sheet 2025 will be showcased on the screen.

Also Read

• Download the date sheet and keep a printout for future.

RBSE 2025 exams: Notice issued

Education Minister Madan Dilawar held a meeting of the State Level High Powered Examination Committee on Monday at the Secretariat. During the meeting, he gave official instructions to make sure that there were no mistakes, such as incorrect question papers being distributed at the board examination centers, and that students were informed beforehand about the exam hall entry time.

Additionally, the minister requested that the police handle the exam security arrangements. According to him, all board exam locations should have adequate facilities like electricity, restrooms, and drinking water.