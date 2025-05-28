COMEDK Answer Key 2025: UGET provisional keys out at official website

Today, May 28, at 11:00 am, the link to the COMEDK 2025 tentative answer key becomes active. Alongside the objection facility, the answer key will be made available. The COMEDK UGET provisional answer key 2025 challenge period ends on May 30 at 4:00 p.m.

On May 10, the COMEDK 2025 exam was administered by the Karnataka Consortium of Medical, Engineering, and Dental Colleges. Candidates whose exams were postponed also took the exam on May 25.

Candidates can use their application number and password to acquire the COMEDK answer key 2025. The Karnataka UGET test answer key is not final. Candidates should confirm all of the answers indicated on the COMEDK answer key after downloading it.

COMEDK 2025: Important dates and time

Exam date- May 10, 2025

Final answer key date and time - June 04, 2025 at 12 pm (noon)

Scorecard announcement date and time- June 7 at 2:00 pm

Objection raised date and time- From May 28 to May 30 at 4:00 p.m

COMEDK answer key 2025: About to raise an objection

Candidates can object by contesting the answer key if they believe there is an inaccuracy. The COMEDK objection window will be open for a predetermined period, according to the officials.

To object to the answer key, candidates will have to make a payment of Rs 500 per question. After the expert examines all objections, the COMEDK final answer key will be made public. It should be mentioned that nobody can contest the COMEDK 2025 final answer key. The COMEDK 2025 result will be announced based on the final answer key.

COMEDK Answer Key 2025: How to download?

The right answers to the questions on the COMEDK exam will be included in the COMEDK answer key. Use the steps below to download the answer key:

• Candidates need to go to the COMEDK official website at comedk.org.

• Press the direct link of the COMEDK UGET answer key

• Fill in your login credentials, like the application number and password

• The COMEDK answer key will be showcased on the screen

• Download the COMEDK answer key and cross-check all the answers from the response sheet.

COMEDK Provisional Answer Key 2025: Steps to challenge

Candidates may raise objections to the COMEDK provisional answer key through the Consortium of Medical, Engineering, and Dental. The objection-raising period is open from May 28 to May 30 at 4:00 p.m. Applicants can challenge the COMEDK answer key 2025 by following the instructions below:

• Go to the official website of COMEDK

• Enter the COMEDK answer key objection form

• Go through all the questions and answer key IDs and choose the one you want to raise the challenge.

• Upload the essential documents and materials to verify your answer.

• Make a payment of the objection fee of INR 500 and submit.

• Keep the payment slip for later usage.

What is COMEDK?

The Consortium of Medical, Engineering, and Dental Colleges of Karnataka is known by its acronym, 'COMEDK'. It is an independent organisation that administers the COMEDK UGET, a state-level entrance exam, to applicants for undergraduate engineering programs in private engineering colleges in Karnataka.

Essentially, COMEDK ensures a fair and open admissions process for private engineering colleges in Karnataka by acting as a central authority. For applicants to private engineering schools, it serves as an alternative to the KCET exam administered by the state government.