RBSE Class 10 results 2025 to be out today at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) is set to announce the Class 10 results 2025 today, May 28, at 4:30 pm, in a press conference led by RBSE Chairman and Rajasthan Education Minister Madan Dilawar.

Once the results are announced, students can access the results through the official website, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, using their login credentials.

This year, around 11 lakh students appeared for the Class 10th board exams held from March 6 to April 4 across Rajasthan.

RBSE Class 10th results 2025: Official websites to check results

Here are the official websites to check RBSE 10th results 2025:

rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

rajresults.nic.in

results.digilocker.gov.in

How to check and download the RBSE Class 10 results?

Here is how to check and download the RBSE Class 10th results 2025:

Visit the official RBSE results website.

On the home page, check for the “RBSE 10th Result 2025” link.

Enter your login details, such as roll number and any other required details.

Once you submit, your RBSE 10th results will appear on your screen.

Candidates can download and take a printout for future reference.

RBSE Class 10 results 2025: Key details on the scorecard

Here are the key details mentioned on the RBSE Class 10th marksheet:

Student’s full name

Roll number and date of birth

Subject-wise marks and total marks

Grades

Final pass/fail status

All students are advised to verify all details and, in case of any discrepancies, contact their respective schools immediately.

RBSE 10th results 2025: Revaluation and supplementary exams process

Students who are not happy with their marks can apply for the revaluation or rechecking of their answer sheets. The board will share the revaluation application schedule and process soon on its official website.

Students who failed in one or two subjects have the option to appear for the supplementary examination. The Rajasthan board will release the dates, resignation process and guidelines once the results are announced.

RBSE Class 10th scorecard 2025: Previous year pass percentage

Last year, a total of 10,60,751 students registered for the RBSE Class 10 exam, out of which 10,39,895 appeared and 9,67,392 passed. The overall pass percentage in 2024 was 93.03 per cent. Girls performed better than boys as they managed to secure 93.46 per cent, while boys got 92.64 per cent.